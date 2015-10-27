Drones

Drone Delivery Is Coming to Wal-Mart. But Are Consumers Ready?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Drone Delivery Is Coming to Wal-Mart. But Are Consumers Ready?
Image credit: Shutterstock
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
3 min read

Wal-Mart is hustling to deliver your package to you with a drone. Are you ready?

The world’s largest retailer has already been flying drones indoors, but is now seeking permission to fly drones outside in residential neighborhoods to drop packages to customers, according to a letter sent to the Federal Aviation Administration on Monday.

The company argues drones would make for more efficient delivery. “Wal-Mart’s distribution system could become more efficient and consumers could be better served, benefitting the public interest,” Shekar Natarjan, the company’s VP of logistics delivery, wrote in the letter.    

If granted approval, Wal-Mart will join Amazon and Google in the delivery-drone race.

Still, as companies prepare for this next phase of shipping, what about the consumer? Is all of this research and development the fantastical dreams of a handful of engineering masterminds embedded within these retail giants, or is there real demand to have a zooming robot drop off one’s Wal-Mart socks?

Related: How Drones Are Changing the Way We Do Business

Consumers are, for the most part, ready -- especially if it means getting their orders faster. Almost 80 percent of consumers say they are more likely to shop at a retailer that offers drone delivery to their doorstep in under an hour, according to research from the 2015 future-of-retail report from Chicago-based Walker Sands Communications.

About half of consumers would be willing to pay at least $5 for drone delivery in under an hour. Nearly a third would be willing to pay more than $20.

While Wal-Mart is just now getting into research and development, consumers expect the drone delivery fantasy to become reality sooner rather than later. Two-thirds of consumers expect that they will get their first drone delivery in the next five years, the report says.

To be sure, there is still resistance to the idea of drone delivery. For those who say they are anti-drone, about three-quarters feel that drones aren’t safe. Expense, privacy concerns, and theft concerns were also among the issues cited by the anti-drone consumers, according to the report.

People also aren’t willing to trust a drone with their most valued, expensive purchases. Where almost 90 percent of consumers are cool with a book, item of clothing or pet supply to be delivered in a drone, only 15 percent are okay with the idea of a drone dropping off luxury purchases, according to the report.

To drone or not to drone, that is the question. Well, kind of. “Since such a small percentage of consumers distrust drones, it bodes well for the technology playing a major role in the future of retail,” the report says.

Related: Drone Owners Will Soon Have to Register With the Federal Government

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Drones

DJI's Pocket-Sized Drone Rivals Full-Size Competitors

Drones

Your Drone May Soon Need a License Plate

Drones

The iPhone of Drones Is Being Built by This Teenager