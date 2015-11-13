Marketing

Get Out of the Dark Ages of Cold Calling and Business Cards. Modernize Your Marketing Now.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Get Out of the Dark Ages of Cold Calling and Business Cards. Modernize Your Marketing Now.
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Innovative marketing strategies have propelled many of the largest brands in the world to their current heights. That said, it’s difficult for small and medium businesses to dedicate precious resources to marketing -- especially with the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mentality. Your competitors are upping their sales and marketing game, so you should be doing whatever it takes to remain relevant.

Related: 5 Ways to Maximize Word-of-Mouth Marketing

The good news is that marketing in today’s environment is not as difficult as you think. Here are four ways you can remain relevant in the eye of potential consumers -- without breaking the bank.

1. Email marketing is about a lot more than email.

Sending a digital version of your company newsletter to the same list every month is not enough to differentiate you. Brands have to earn a place in every person’s overcrowded inbox, and this means providing value to them. Send infographics, relevant industry news, insights on the latest tech advances, free ebooks and any fresh content that will help your audience.

It’s also important to segment email lists. You can segment by demographics, number of purchases, past and potential customers and other qualifiers. Once lists are segmented, set up automated responses or drip campaigns to ensure the right people get messages at the right time. This can mean scheduling emails around a new product release, a big event or seasonality, but it can also be an automated email that goes to them when they don’t finish a purchase on your site (or set an appointment if that’s the call-to-action).

2. Digital and social platforms are not just billboards.

Business-to-business and business-to-consumer are still relevant ways to classify your business, but to remain relevant with communications, you should accept the fact it’s now human-to-human -- the purchaser is still a person, no matter what type of business you’re in. Simply being on social media isn’t enough, especially if that means someone in the company who is always on social media anyway posting whatever they think they should.

Every company needs to dedicate resources to forming a social media strategy that caters to their ideal audience. A strategy should include which platforms your brand should be on (and why), who will post to accounts using a set schedule and a regular review of analytics. Once you know what content is working (people are “liking” and clicking through your links), incorporate a social media ad strategy -- these can now be very targeted and great for reaching a new audience and driving sales.

Related: Alive and Kicking: Why Email Marketing Is Still a Huge Tool for Business

3. Trade show booths shouldn’t stay stagnant.

Trade shows are still a vibrant, useful marketing tool. However, the trade show universe is also evolving, and it’s moved way beyond just swapping business cards. Brands are competing to make a deep impact on every booth visitor, so they’re trying to create a total experience that shows visitors what selling and what they’re all about.

Companies are simultaneously vying for social media shares, because every brand wants to sell a story that visitors retell. For example, a company pitching virtual reality shouldn’t just fill the booth with sales pamphlets and tell people about what you do. Instead, they should bring their product right to the floor and let people experience the power of the digital environment. Don’t sell by telling -- sell by letting people experience for themselves.

4. Move beyond cold calling.

Calling potential clients is still important, but use the available technology to ensure you’re reaching the right people instead of dialing and asking for “whoever is in charge of procurement.” This can be as simple as using LinkedIn, which allows you to search for people by company, title and mutual connections. It also connects back to email marketing strategies. 

When you have segmented lists and automation, you can easily capture additional information about who is clicking what in your messages. Armed with this data, you can then call for them specifically, offer something of value to establish rapport related to what they clicked on, then provide your valuable solution. Think about it -- would you rather have a random person keep calling you or someone who actually has something to sa,y because they know what you care about?

Some businesses are still hesitant to embrace digital marketing, but refreshing marketing strategies with these tips won’t create major costs or be overly complex. The goal isn’t to overhaul traditional systems that already work -- it is to develop complimentary tactics that enhance those strategies and modernize the way your business relates to consumers.

Related: 5 of Today's Marketing Trends Include Refurbished Classic Techniques

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

5 Reasons This 97-Year-Old Marketing Book Is More Relevant Than Ever

Marketing

How to Uncover Hidden Sales

Marketing

3 Ways to Get Free Publicity and Media Mentions for Your Business