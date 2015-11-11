Car services

Only 1 of the 6 Best Apps for Black Car Services Is Uber

The last few months of the year are busy for entrepreneurs. There are taxes to catch up with, year-end bonuses to figure out and a flurry of other activities, both personal and professional. The more hassle you can avoid, the better and especially when you’re on the road. Try out these apps for black car service to take down the travel hassle-factor a notch or two:

1. Uber.

With gross revenue projected to top $10 billion by the end of 2015, Uber is by far the biggest name in ridesharing. They serve nearly 300 cities in at least 50 countries -- precise numbers are tough because they are always expanding.

With the press of a button on your phone, a car will show up to your location within minutes to take you where you need to go. Prices vary depending on demand, driver availability and a variety of other factors, but rides are generally both affordable and comfortable as compared to a regular cab ride.

2. Via.

Via offers $5.00 rides (plus tax) anywhere in lower Manhattan when you prepay on your mobile device. Operating between 6:30 am and 9 pm, wait time averages five minutes for a ride you share with other passengers headed the same way. Though currently limited to the Lower Manhattan area, this kind of niche rideshare program is expected to spread to other major metro areas, including Chicago and Los Angeles.  

3. zTrip.

zTrip allows customers to choose how they want to ride. You can select either a late model black car or a regular taxi. You can choose based on style and comfort, or simply availability. The app allows you to see what cars of either type are near your location and the estimated arrival times. Pricing is up-front and payment is only made after your trip is completed. zTrip has service at many major airports in the U.S., as well as certain airports in Mexico and Europe.

4. Blacklane.

While apps Uber and Lyft allow almost anyone with a car to provide ride services, Blacklane has a fleet of cars and limousines helmed by professional drivers. A German startup, Blacklane is now offered in 50 countries and more than 70 American cities. The app lets you choose the type of car that best fits your needs and the price range that best fits your budget. They also offer instant, 24/7 customer support at the touch of a button.

5. Gett.

If you’re doing business in Manhattan, consider the Gett app. Unlike many other ridesharing apps, they don’t charge extra for rides during rush hour. Rides are a flat $10, to anywhere below 110th St. They also offer first-time user credits.

6. Addison Lee.

Addison Lee serves London with both passenger and delivery services. Their executive service lets you choose from several Mercedes models to transport you to and from Heathrow or Gatwick. They also offer CycleCab, a service specifically for bicyclists caught in unexpectedly poor cycling conditions. Call a car and store your bike in the back while you ride home.

Priority customers can open accounts that save them time and 30 percent on their rides booked from the app. Customers can book a car on demand or up to three months in advance. It’s usually only a 10 minute wait for pick up in central London.

