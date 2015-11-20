Obamacare

Insurers Are Split on Obamacare Performance

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Insurers Are Split on Obamacare Performance
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

U.S. health insurer Aetna Inc on Friday said its business that includes individual Obamacare health plans had performed as expected, following on earlier news that UnitedHealth Group Inc might exit the unprofitable market.

Aetna said in a regulatory filing that its individual business had continued to perform in line with its projections through October. It backed its full-year 2015 operating earnings forecast of $7.45 to $7.55 per share.

The news came the day after UnitedHealth cut its earnings forecast, saying it was losing money on the Obamacare business because of low enrollment and high costs. The company said it might pull out of these plans in 2017.

That statement from the fourth-largest insurer on the exchange raised questions about the long-term sustainability of the key Obamacare program and drove down shares of insurers, including Aetna, and hospital companies.

Leerink Partners analyst Ana Gupte said Aetna's statement showed the company had already factored in challenges in the individual business to its 2015 outlook and commentary about 2016. Aetna had referred back to earlier comments when asked on Thursday about UnitedHealth's commentary.

In October, Aetna had said it was not making money from the business, which sells government-subsidized plans on exchanges created under the U.S. Affordable Care Act but that profitability could improve next year. It had about 815,000 members in plans on the exchanges and 275,000 in plans sold off the exchanges.

Enrollment for 2016 exchange plans opened earlier this month. In October, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services forecast about 10 million people would have plans in 2016, significantly below industry expectations of 20 million.

On Thursday, Aetna shares fell 7 percent, UnitedHealth lost 6 percent and Anthem Inc, the second-largest player on the exchanges, fell 9 percent.

Aetna's earnings affirmation echoes that of Centene Corp. The small health insurer, which focuses on Medicaid, also said its exchange business was performing in line with its expectations.

Kaiser Permanente, a hospital and insurer system that sells Obamacare plans in eight states and the District of Columbia, said in an emailed statement on Thursday that it was "strongly committed" to participating in the exchanges.

(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Lisa Von Ahn)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Obamacare

Republicans Win Obamacare Legal Challenge, Add to Insurer Concerns

Obamacare

The Supreme Court's Decision on Health Care Subsidies: What You Need to Know

Obamacare

Riding the Ups and Downs of the Small-Business Obamacare Market