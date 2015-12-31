The Biggest Cybersecurity Threat at Your Office Could Be You (Infographic)

December 31, 2015 1 min read

In a world where hackers seem to be lurking around every corner, web-surfers today might be stunned to discover that the biggest security threat often boils down to their very own social-media browsing habits.

And given that companies lost between $375 and $575 billion last year on hack attacks, according to security provider Digital Guardian, it is of the utmost necessity to clamp down on oversharing and develop a culture of cybersecurity at the office.

For tips on how to prevent intrusions such as spear phishing, identity theft or extortion, check out the infographic below:

