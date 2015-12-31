Security

The Biggest Cybersecurity Threat at Your Office Could Be You (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
The Biggest Cybersecurity Threat at Your Office Could Be You (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Staff Writer
1 min read

In a world where hackers seem to be lurking around every corner, web-surfers today might be stunned to discover that the biggest security threat often boils down to their very own social-media browsing habits.

And given that companies lost between $375 and $575 billion last year on hack attacks, according to security provider Digital Guardian, it is of the utmost necessity to clamp down on oversharing and develop a culture of cybersecurity at the office.

For tips on how to prevent intrusions such as spear phishing, identity theft or extortion, check out the infographic below:

Click to Enlarge

success of old entrepreneurs(Infographic)

Related: Hacker Group Anonymous Declares War On Islamic State

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Security

Every Entrepreneur Should Use a VPN. Here's Why.

Security

This Phone-Tracking App Helps Busy Professionals Protect Their Families

Security

Stay Safe During the Holidays With These Deals