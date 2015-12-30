How to Hire the Perfect IT Professional When You Don't Speak Tech (Infographic)

December 30, 2015 1 min read

Demand for tech professionals continues to outweigh supply, as the field boasts an unemployment rate that is nearly half of the national average. But even if you happen to be less tech-inclined yourself, there are ways to go about nabbing an optimal candidate.

In addition to attending tech meetups and hackathons, it is usually wise to ask for a portfolio of finished projects, given that many in the field happen to be self-taught, according to Modis, an IT staffing agency.

For additional tips, including how to hone in on a candidate that can discuss highly technical tasks in clear and concise language, check out the infographic below: