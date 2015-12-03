This Man Successfully Sued Apple For Deleting His Honeymoon Photos

December 3, 2015 3 min read

Pics or it didn’t happen. If the trendy saying rings true, then perhaps Deric White never did tie the knot last year and, get this, it’s all Apple’s fault.

The plucky 68-year-old London retiree sued the tech giant last week for deleting photos of his 2014 honeymoon. And he won.

“My life was saved on that phone,” White told The Sun. “I lost my favourite video of a giant tortoise biting my hand on honeymoon in the Seychelles.” With juicy viral video kindling of that caliber forever lost, we’d be pretty miffed, too.

The whole mess started a year ago, when White took his beloved iPhone 5 to the Apple Store on London’s famed Regent Street. He’d brought it in after receiving texts warning of a fault on the device. It was chock-full photos and videos, not only from his 2014 wedding day but also from his recent honeymoon in the stunning Seychelles archipelago. But not for long.

After Apple employees, apparently absent-minded or inconsiderate ones, fixed the bug on White’s phone, they accidentally wiped out everything on it in the process. Poof! Precious matrimonial memories gone, never to be seen again, right along with 15 years’ worth of contacts. What makes the big whoops worse is that the bungling Apple staffers never offered to back the phone up for him before tinkering with it. They also failed to ask if he’d backed it up on his own prior to handing it over. Not cool.

It’s a careless mistake that cost Apple -- a multibillion-dollar company, mind you -- all of £2,000, or approximately $3,000, to make right. White emerged the unlikely victor after going head to head with the Cupertino colossus in high court, despite being told for 12 months he’d never win.

“I would not let it go," he told the Evening Standard. "Having fought cancer, I was not going to get defeated by Apple.”

The retired commercial actor, who represented himself in court and evidently quite well, said he did it for the common man. “I would say to anybody who has got a gripe with Apple – don’t let them boss you about and ignore you. It’s not so much the money that I have won, but it’s the moral victory.”

