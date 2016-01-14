3 Tips for Making the Career Change You've Always Wanted

January 14, 2016 3 min read

As an entrepreneur we all too often hear the term "pivot." A pivot can come in many different forms, from changing your company’s strategy to updating your product’s scope. Pivots can also come into play when considering your career path.

One such entrepreneur, Benjamin Hoffman, recently made a complete career swap, going from a marketer to a software engineer. As a marketer, Hoffman was always fascinated with code and how he could integrate technology with marketing techniques to see better results. This interest turned into a passion, and fast forward to today, he just launched his first product.

If you’re like Hoffman and find yourself yearning for a career change, here are three rock solid tips to take the leap:

1. Start today

Hoffman didn’t wait to start. As soon as he realized his interests were more aligned with a software engineer, he began focusing less of marketing and more on technology. Taking that first step towards your goals is usually the hardest. Each step gets easier as you gain momentum, especially if you are serious about that change.

Don’t be overwhelmed -- even if that first step is as small as researching the new field you’d like to enter, every bit counts.

2. Seek help

Having a support network around you is one of the best ways to ensure success. There will be times in your journey where you feel discouraged or unmotivated. It’s times like these that you can reach out to your friends and family to help pick you up.

Getting others to invest in your success is key to achieving your goals. You won’t want to let yourself down and you especially don’t want to let them down. You’ll find that your friends and family will check up on you and support you along your journey. Having that network is invaluable and an essential part of changing career paths.

3. Create something

This might sound like a big task, but it doesn’t have to be. It can be as small as creating resumes and cover letters for new job opportunities or submitting that application for school that’s been sitting on your desk.

In Hoffman’s case, it was building a simple web app with his roommate. It is important to show yourself that you actually create something rather than merely talk about creating something. Further, creating something of value and presenting it to others for feedback is the best way to improve and grow.

Entrepreneurs need to always be learning and whether you are thinking of changing careers or have already started, keep the above three tips in mind to ensure your success. Changing careers is hard and taking these steps will help make the transition much easier.

