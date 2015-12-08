15 Tools to Create Automation in Your Small Business

December 8, 2015 6 min read

The Wall Street Journal describes how marketing is becoming increasingly automated as a result of new technologies. "It's not that the goals of marketing have changed, but the means to achieve them." A wide-variety of automation tools are available to enhance your small business's digital presence and marketing campaigns. These business automation tools can make your business reach a success by leveraging email, social media and web services.

1. Social media

Hootsuite: Hootsuite is dedicated to enhancing and automating your social media engagement across more than 35 global networks such as Facebook and LinkedIn. Hootsuite identifies social influencers in your market and automates social marketing strategies. You can sign your business up for Hootsuite's free plan which supports up to three social profiles and two campaigns for single users.

2. All-in-one

HubSpot: Not only is HubSpot a robust sales and marketing solution, it's also an excellent educational resource for small-business owners. HubSpot leverages real-time marketing data to provide you with targeted information needed to cultivate leads and generate sales. You can create workflows to automate your marketing campaign and track your growth with pre-defined goals and lead segments.

3. Communications

MailChimp : Focused primarily on email marketing, MailChimp is one of the most affordable automation tools on this list. You can use its marketing automation features to target customers based on specific data, including behavior, preference and past sales. You can use application program interfaces (APIs) to create custom workflows with scheduling and segmentation tools. MailChimp integrates with a plethora of Web technologies -- including a few automation tools described in this article.

4. Digital marketing

Needls : Needls provides a service to “automatically create, target and optimize your digital advertising.” To get started, you upload images, videos and a basic message, and then Needls does the rest for you. Needls offers a variety of features, including landing page generation, social media reporting and comprehensive analytics to keep track of your company’s digital presence and outreach.

5. Sales and ecommerce

Printfu l: If you’re looking to enhance the reach of your business, custom-printed merchandise and freebies are a great resource for attracting new business. Printful lets you print on a variety of products with affordable options. You can print your logo on many different products, including tote bags, coffee cups and posters. Printful integrates with a variety of ecommerce services and supports custom integration through its API.

6. Internet automation

IFTTT : An acronym of sorts for "if this then that," IFTTT is one of the most streamlined automation tools available on the Web. You create recipes that perform specific actions based on predefined triggers. For example, you can a recipe that automatically adds contact information from email into an Excel spreadsheet. While the service is ideal for personal home automation, it is also a powerful business automation tool. Currently, there are over 240 third-party app connections -- known as channels -- to automate your business across the Web.

Automation technologies enable you to free up valuable time spent on redundant processes and help focus your attention on growing your business. What are some of your favorite automation tools that you use in your business?

