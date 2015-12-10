Instagram

Instagram Is Crushing Twitter and Facebook on Brand Engagement

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Instagram Is Crushing Twitter and Facebook on Brand Engagement
Image credit: Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Getting customers to engage with your brand on social media is gold. And right now, Instagram is the social-media platform that wears the crown.

Brands that use the photo and video sharing app, which was acquired by Facebook for $1 billion in April of 2012, generally see higher rates of engagement there than on any other major social network, according to a new report. While that is true for brands in most industries, there are two exceptions: consumer products and telecommunications companies tend to have more engagement on Pinterest.

The report, released this week by D.C.-based marketing intelligence agency TrackMaven, was based on an analysis of likes, retweets, comments and other interactions on more than 340,000 social media posts. The posts came from 213 consumer-facing brands on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Pinterest.

Related: Instagram Is Piloting a Feature That Lets Users Toggle Among Multiple Accounts

While brands tend to have larger audiences on Facebook, engagement there and on Twitter is minimal, the report says. Restaurants get higher engagement than any other industry on Twitter, but rates are still “measly,” according to the report.  

Click to Enlarge+
chart (Infographic)

 

So, what is so magical about Instagram? Instagram is all about visual content: photos and videos. People love pictures, especially when they are scrolling on their smartphones. But Instagram is also a place where people are likely to branch out beyond whom they know -- unlike Facebook, for instance, where many people limit their connections to real-life friends and acquaintances.

“Instagram is a social discovery platform. It is not merely a broadcast mechanism,” TrackMaven wrote in a previous report that examined Instagram’s use by Fortune 500 companies. “Users are searching for content and finding new content from unconnected users. Instagram is not just about following people and brands you know. It’s about searching for and engaging with new content.”

Hashtags also help with engagement. Brands have higher rates of engagement on Instagram when there were more hashtags, the report finds.  

The takeaway? Focus on your company’s Instagram account. And seriously pump up your hashtag game.

Related: This 5-Year-Old Photographer With 160,000 Instagram Followers Just Kickstarted His Own Book

Follow Entrepreneur on Instagram for engaging visual stories.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Instagram

The Secret Sauce for Building a Luxury Brand

Instagram

Instagram Offers Access to DM's on the Web

Instagram

Instagram's Head of Content on Making Videos for 318 Million Followers