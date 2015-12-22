6 Ways to Stand Out in a World That Won't Shut Up

December 22, 2015 5 min read

There are tactics to self-branding, content marketing and entrepreneurship that the general public just isn't aware of. It’s true. I learn more and more every day when I network, read, write and test. There are super creative tactics some entrepreneurs use to get their brands and companies ahead.

Check out these stats from ACI, which explain every minute online:

Nearly 2.5 million pieces of content are shared on Facebook.

There are nearly 300,000 tweets

Nearly 220,000 new photos are posted on Instagram.

Users upload 72 hours of new video content on YouTube.

Nearly 50,000 apps are downloaded by Apple users.

More than 200 million emails are sent.

Amazon generates more than $80,000 in online sales.

Richard Branson used stunts to build his brand. Ryan Holiday manipulates the media. Gary Vaynerchuk uses YouTube to get his message out, and continues to be an outspoken figure. How are you supposed to stand out with all of that happening?

1. Be creative.

Jason Fried of Basecamp is constantly on the lookout for the opportunity to create a publicity stunt. With all of the tech bubble and runaway valuation talk, he recently put out a press release showing off his company’s billion-dollar valuation. But it was a total spoof (he did the same stunt in 2009) showing an “investor” giving him $1 for .00000001 percent of his company. Check out the release here. It was an awesome stunt then and now, and helps him stand out even more.

2. Use your story.

My column, “6 Life Hacks Learned in Prison That Will Maximize Your Productivity,” enabled me to get picked up by TIME, Fox News and SF Gate. I was asked to be on numerous podcasts, speak to students at a local college and saw my personal website traffic explode. Everyone has a story. Figuring out how to use my story to my advantage has provided endless benefit.

3. Create a community.

Sujan Patel is killing it right now. His influence has grown tenfold, and his community has quadrupled “overnight.” Here’s his secret: he’s been hosting dinners all over the world for the past few months. He meets with different marketers and entrepreneurs, and has started amassing a new following. Hands down, this has been the most effective strategy to build his community, and his efforts are paying off. His content is shared more, and has been regularly contributing to high-level media outlets.

I spoke to Ryan Hoover at Product Hunt recently, and his secret to Product Hunt’s success was his community. The moral of the story is that community will help push your stuff forward and rise to the top. It’s the bottom-up approach to standing out, and it’s probably one of the most effective strategies.

4. Take a stand online.

I’m big on prison reform. I volunteer with The Last Mile (I also designed its site!), and am working on a project that will help inmates get jobs. I’m pro entrepreneurship, and take a stand for entrepreneurs wherever I am online. I talk about both topics on LinkedIn, Quora, Facebook, Instagram, Medium and in my content online, podcasts, my personal website and blog.

5. Be everywhere.

Truth be told, I’m not a huge fan of Tai Lopez, but he’s everywhere. I see him when I’m scrolling through Facebook or Instagram. I see him on YouTube. I see him doing guest blog posts and on high-level media outlets. He’s everywhere.

Or, take the Fat Jewish. I saw him on the side of a freakin’ bus for crying out loud. Same principle. If you do some of these other tasks effectively, being everywhere will help to increase your exposure tenfold.

6. Be consistent.

The other day, I met with Noah Kagan, founder of App Sumo and Sumo Me, to play chess, when I “let” him beat me. I was talking to him about creating a stronger community, and developing my platform. He told me, “Dude, just do it. Send out a short little email talking about things you like. And do them consistently. Choose a day. And commit yourself to that day, every week. People will start to expect it.”

It’s a busy, congested, saturated world online. Figuring out how to amplify your voice is not just important, but vital to creating a strong brand. I recommend starting with figuring out how you’re unique, building your community and staying consistent. Good luck.

