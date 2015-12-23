Study: Women Pay Thousands More Than Men for Products

The DCA found that, on average and across five industries, women's products cost 7 percent more than similar products for men. Specifically:

7 percent more for toys and accessories

4 percent more for children's clothing

8 percent more for adult clothing

13 percent more for personal care products

8 percent more for senior/home health care products

The study reflected an average consumer lifecycle, from baby to senior products, providing a glimpse into the experiences of consumers of all ages, the DCA said.

In all but five of the 35 product categories analyzed, products for female consumers were priced higher than those for male consumers. Across the sample, the DCA found that women's products cost more 42 percent of the time whereas men's products cost more 18 percent of the time.

Giving some case studies, such as children's cycle helmets, scooters, shampoo and razor cartridges, the DCA showed how similar, or even almost identical products, can cost different amounts for men and women.

Over the course of a woman's life, the financial impact of these gender-based pricing disparities "is significant," the DCA said in its report.

In 1994, the State of California studied the issue of gender-based pricing of services and estimated that women effectively paid an annual "gender tax" of approximately $1,351 for the same services as men, the DCA noted.

"While DCA's study does not estimate an annual financial impact of gender pricing for goods, the findings of this study suggest women are paying thousands of dollars more over the course of their lives to purchase similar products as men," it continued.