My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchise Players

How Fatherhood Changed This Man's Career Course

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Fatherhood Changed This Man's Career Course
Image credit: Shutterstock
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Franchise Players is Entrepreneur’s Q&A interview column that puts the spotlight on franchisees. If you’re a franchisee with advice and tips to share, email franchiseplayers@entrepreneur.com.

Mike Keeney had spent more than two decades managing hotels. When he became a father, however, he couldn’t find decent child care for his daughter. He used the customer service skills and business acumen he’d acquired to open a Discovery Point Child Development Center in Florida. Read on to hear more about his experience.

Image credit: Mike Keeney

Name: Mike Keeney

Franchise owned: Discovery Point Child Development Centers, Wesley Chapel, Fla.

Q: How long have you owned a franchise?   
I’ll celebrate my 10th anniversary with Discovery Point Child Development Centers in May of 2016.

Related: After 30 Years of Pizza, This Franchisee 'Cleaned up' With a Very Different Concept

Q: Why franchising?
I really liked the idea of using the franchisor’s expertise in securing the land deal, building my location and providing a turnkey operation. I got to concentrate on training and operations to run my location. I also like to have ongoing support when needed.

Q: What were you doing before you became a franchise owner?
I was in the hotel business for the previous 23 years. The last 17 years of that I was general manager for several brands including Marriott and Hilton.

Q: Why did you choose this particular franchise?
I was referred to Discovery Point by a former colleague who worked for the Clarks, the founders of the system.

Q: How much would you estimate you spent before you were officially open for business?
Franchise fee:  $50,000                     
 Pre-Opening  labor: $5,000
Marketing/advertising:  $4,500
Travel/Training: $3,500
Office/operating supplies: $1,000
Total: $59,500

Related: How This Veteran Franchisee Connects Hotels, Waxing and Gyms

Q: Where did you get most of your advice/do most of your research?
I addressed most of my child care questions directly to Discovery Point, my franchisor. Then I borrowed on my own extensive experience in opening businesses from the ground floor up. I had opened four hotels as a General Manager, and those skills were very beneficial.

Q: What were the most unexpected challenges of opening your franchise?  
Some of the last-minute items to any business can feel unexpected in the excitement to open. In this case with Discovery Point, I can remember the rush of assembling cribs, putting all the toys in place, and making my business a welcoming environment from the minute people walked in the front door.

Q: What advice do you have for individuals who want to own their own franchise?
Make sure that you have the skill set needed for that particular franchise. Be honest about your experience and your strengths and weaknesses. Most importantly though is the adage, location, location, location!

Q: What’s next for you and your business?
I would like to open a second center in the next 24 months.

Related: This Weed Man Smokes His Competition in the Lawn-Care Business

 

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchise Players

This Franchisee Started a Business That's Got Wheels on It

Franchise Players

How This Man's High School Job Evolved Into a Food-Franchise Career

Franchise Players

Father's Day at Golden Corral: A Franchisee Carries on His Dad's Tradition