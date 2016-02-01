Mighty Eagles Are Being Trained to Snatch Drones From the Sky

February 1, 2016 2 min read

Drones have nothing on eagles. It’s a known fact. That’s why the Dutch National Police are training the mighty winged beasts to snatch pesky autonomous flying machines, or so it appears.

The law enforcement agency posted a video yesterday on YouTube highlighting its drone-snatching eagles on the hunt. Have a peek at the action below:

Mmmhmm, that’s proof positive that wimpy unmanned flying machines are no match for ruthless raptors and their nimble eyes and deft claws.

The deputy eagles are being trained to intercept “hostile drones from the sky.” Capable of dive speeds of up to 99 miles per hour, haliaeetus leucocephalus -- properly instructed or not -- can easily pluck mini aerial vehicles from the sky as if they were snacks.

The Dutch police's goal is to steer trespassing drones away from airports and other areas where they shouldn’t roam. It’s good work, if an eagle can get it. After all, as someone joked on Reddit this morning. “... this is a good side gig for them to earn a little something extra.”

But we hope it doesn’t earn the birds any scrapes and nicks -- or, worse, fatal wounds. Drone propellers are incredibly sharp when they spin full tilt, even if they’re no match for eagle claws. Just ask that poor photographer who recently ate a face full of one at TGI Friday’s.

