Uber's New Logo Aims to Showcase Its 'Human Side'

February 2, 2016 2 min read

Uber just unveiled a brand new look, saying it is “a fundamentally different company” than when it traded in its red, magnet-shaped founding moniker for a sleek black badge four years ago.

The company’s new app icon logo -- featuring a square inside of a circle -- aims to synthesize Uber’s technological feats with the people and cities it serves. The square represents what Uber calls "the bit" (its technology), while the circle within represents "the atom" (humanity).

“We leave no bit or atom unturned to create industries that serve people,” reads a tagline in a promo video. “And not the other way around.”

Related: Bud Light Introduces New Label, But How Effective Can It Actually Be?

The redesign -- which follows a two-year development process led by co-founder and CEO Travis Kalanick and design director Shalin Amin -- also includes a new logotype that is “more grounded and elevated” as well as easier to see from afar, Kalanick describes in a blog post announcing the change.

“The old Uber was black and white, somewhat distant and cold,” writes Kalanick. “This belied what Uber actually is -- a transportation network, woven into the fabric of cities and how they move.”

The local versions of each app will feature colors and patterns specific to their respective regions across the globe. Mexico’s logo was inspired by pink tiles, for instance, while Ireland’s alludes to lush greens.

He also teased that beyond chauffeuring people, the company is “now moving food, goods, and soon maybe much more.”