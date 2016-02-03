My Queue

Franchises

McDonald's Mozzarella Sticks Are at the Center of a New Lawsuit

McDonald's Mozzarella Sticks Are at the Center of a New Lawsuit
Image credit: Shutterstock | Enhanced by Entrepreneur
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It seems McDonald's has a McProblem.

Following last week's case of the missing cheese -- for which McDonald's apologized -- the company's mozzarella sticks are now the subject of a proposed class action lawsuit.

Related: Some McDonald's Mozzarella Sticks Are Missing a Key Ingredient

A man in California is seeking $5 million in damages for him and 40 other customers across the U.S., claiming the franchise falsely advertised that the sticks were made with 100-percent real cheese, according to Law360. The suit alleges McDonald's used starch as a filler, which would violate FDA guidelines prohibiting the use of starch in products labeled as "mozzarella cheese."

"The sticks are filled with a substance that is composed (in part) of starch, in violation of the federal standards of identity for 'mozzarella' cheese, and contrary to reasonable consumers' expectations regarding the meaning of the term 'mozzarella'," says Chris Howe, the lead plaintiff, according to Law360.

Howe argues the cheese used in the mozzarella sticks is about 3.76 percent starch.

McDonald's denies the allegations or any deceptive practices and plans to contest the suit, should it ever make it to trial. Based on similar situations in the past, however, cheese lovers shouldn't McCount on it.

"Our mozzarella cheese sticks are made with 100% low moisture part skim mozzarella cheese," says a McDonald's spokesperson. "We intend to defend ourselves vigorously against these allegations," the statement says.

Related: McDonald's to Debut Its New Value Menu 'McPick' in 2016 

