What the Average American Spends on Valentine's Day

Looking to have a romantic Valentine's Day this year? It could set you back a few hundred dollars.

From roses and jewelry to dinner and champagne, Valentine's Day can be a costly affair, according to Bankrate.com.

The company compared prices for a handful of Valentine staples to determine just how much the average American spends on Feb. 14.

The answer? $512.02.

"For most couples, the expectation is there regardless of what the economic situation is," Ron Hill, a professor at the Villanova University, said in a statement. "Love is one of the few things that we think has that infinite value."

Here's a break down of the average prices for a typical Valentine bundle, according to Bankrate.com:

A dozen roses -- $41.66

A heart-shaped box of chocolates -- $15.11

Fine dining for two -- $80.46

A bottle of champagne -- $51.54

Diamond earrings -- $323.26

This is the first year that Bankrate has run this index, as such there is no way to track how this year's expenses compare to previous years.