6 Things You Can Do Every Day to Become a Better Entrepreneur

February 22, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Success in entrepreneurship is not an end destination. It's a daily battle to be your best version of yourself even as you put out information, services and products that help your customers' lives. It's a constant work in progress that requires consistent effort. The "laptop lifestyle" version of entrepreneurship exists only in misleading Facebook ads.

Related: 6 Words That Will Forever Change How You Wake Up in the Morning

Running a successful business means planning for the future. You should have monthly and yearly goals. But, to be successful with those goals requires their daily implementation. Here are six things you can do every day to become a better entrepreneur and one who accomplish all of your biggest goals.

1. Plan each day the night before.

Yeah, I know what you're thinking: duh. You know that it's important to plan the night before, yet, many who will read this DON'T. You wake up and "wing it" all day hoping to be productive --and that's a terrible strategy. To make the most of each day, you need a solid plan.

This plan includes knowing what's important and what's a wish. There are things that have to get done and things that can wait. We tend to want to do the easier tasks, but that may be hurting your business. Spend some time each night getting honest about where your focus needs to be.

2. Wake up a little earlier.

What time you wake up is a personal choice, but you should wake up early enough to have some you time. There should be some quiet time each morning to reflect, refresh and get re-energized. You can spend this time meditating, praying and engaging in some physical exercise. Getting your blood pumping and clearing your mind are elements of a formula many successful entrepreneurs use daily.

3. Start your day with positivity.

As you wake up earlier, have a plan for what you will feed your mind with. I'm not going to tell you to avoid email and social media. I am going to tell you to feed your mind with inspirational and motivation content. The specific media isn't important: podcasts, videos, books, magazines, etc. What is important is to not let negativity ruin your day before it's even started.

4. Don't give your time away.

One of the best ways to ruin a productive day is to give into distractions. Distractions come from people and situations that want your time. When you veer away from your plan in order to deal with someone else's urgent problem, you give up control. Becoming a better entrepreneur starts with planning and sticking to that plan. It also involves having the strength to say no. It stings to hurt people's feelings, but this is your life and business. So, do what's right for you.

5. Work on one project at a time.

The myth of multi-tasking as a valid strategy has been around as long as entrepreneurship has, but science has proven it's not effective.. Instead stick to your plan for the day and take each task one at a time. Give your full attention and energy to making what you're working on the best it can be. You're not striving for perfection, but you are striving for excellence.

Related: Forget Multitasking. Real Productivity Comes From Singletasking.

6. Respect your work-life boundaries.

As entrepreneurs, we are all about pushing hard to hits our goals, but that's a surefire way to burn out. Some of the world's most successful entrepreneurs have clear boundaries. You decide ahead of time when you'll stop "work" and focus on your personal life. You decide not to take business call all hours of the day and night.

There are more than six things to put on this list, of course, but these are a good start. It takes a lot out of you to be a good entrepreneur. It takes focusing on what's right for you and your customers. It takes putting in the not-so-exciting daily work that leads to success.

Overall, the main goal of entrepreneurship is to create freedom in your life and make an impact in the lives of those whom your business serves. To do that, you need a plan, focus and constant growth both personally and in your business. Set yourself up for success each day, and strive to get better.

Related: 5 Tips for Maintaining Work-Life Balance, From People Who've Been There