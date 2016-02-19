Entrepreneur Readers Chime in on Apple's Refusal to Unlock Shooter's iPhone

February 19, 2016 2 min read

Apple CEO Tim Cook this week expressed firm opposition to the FBI's order to provide a backdoor into the San Bernandino shooter's iPhone.

Many prominent people in government, tech and other fields have already expressed their opinions on the privacy vs. safety question.

Related: What Donald Trump, Mark Cuban and Other Leaders Said About Apple's Refusal to Unlock an iPhone

But we wanted to know what Entrepreneur readers think of the issue, so we posted the question on Twitter, along with a poll. Below, you'll find some of our favorite responses.

Should tech companies (like Apple), build backdoors to give the government access to customer data? — Entrepreneur (@Entrepreneur) February 18, 2016

@Entrepreneur Initially I thought yes, only because I assumed the breach is limited to one phone. As a collective/permanent iOS feature, no — Poetionpics (@Poetionpics) February 18, 2016

@Entrepreneur If anyone votes yes to this poll, they don't understand the depth of question being asked. — Tyler Groskreutz (@TGrosk) February 18, 2016

@Entrepreneur Giving the government a key to the back door of your privacy, also give a spare key to any hacker that wants to enter as well — Hi I'm Thomas (@Thomas_Mays22) February 18, 2016

@entrepreneur As Tim Cook was saying, once you create that - even if it's for gov - it's now available to everyone else, to use on anyone. — Videograin Media (@videograin) February 18, 2016

@Entrepreneur When it's national security and WE KNOW the terrorist did it....YES! duh — Kristen Fischer (@kristenfischer) February 18, 2016

Related: Why Apple Is Going to War Over the FBI's 'Backdoor' Order