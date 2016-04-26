The Foolproof Formula for New Brand Launching

April 26, 2016 5 min read

The opportunity to market a new, enhanced brand is an exciting chapter for any business. Though the process may present various obstacles to overcome, an effective brand transformation can completely redefine the business’s future potential.

If the business already has a stable presence in its market, it is important to ensure that the new branding is introduced in a timely, strategic fashion. If the new brand is introduced onto every platform simultaneously, the current brand will disappear entirely, leaving customers confused and bewildered. However, if the brand is unveiled at a snail’s pace, consumers will become frustrated trying to decipher the different brands representing the same company.

By planning ahead regarding expenses, mission objectives, and clear brand implementation benchmarks, businesses will unleash their new brand and reach target audiences in the smoothest, most effective way possible.

Declaring the new brand.

Customers who are already loyal to the brand deserve to be informed about the upcoming changes. It is essential to assure current customers that the new brand is a positive transformation and will not affect the service and commitment that the business has demonstrated thus far. Notifying consumers via email, the company blog, a press release, and even traditional mailing (depending on the target audience) are all reliable ways to reach longtime clientele. Consumers do not take kindly to being left in the dark—and so by keeping them in the loop, they will appreciate the company’s initiative and will be more likely to remain a loyal customer.

Business card and stationary.

It’s crucial to introduce leads with the new brand. Otherwise, the business only increases the number of people to inform of the brand change. The originality associated with the enhanced brand must transfer onto business cards and stationery. Two-sided cards, creative paper stocks, and rounded corners all are minor details that can have major impact.

Uniforms.

This is another reliable way to communicate the new brand. Keep things simple by incorporating only the new name (if applicable), logo and brand colors. Above all else, make sure that employees are promoting the new brand in a respectable manner by dressing professionally and neatly.

Vehicles.

Billboards, while still used widely for promotional purposes, have taken a backseat to vehicle fleets. When designed by a professional, vehicle wraps can make all the difference for a business that’s trying to reach large audiences. By strategically incorporating the new logo onto the vehicle the business can take advantage of arming itself with these mass-marketing machines at an affordable price.

These new vehicles make the biggest splash when the whole fleet is wrapped with the new branding as they’re rolling into neighborhoods throughout the company’s service area. However, this comprehensive overhaul might not work for a company that either already has many vehicles or is restricted with a tight budget. The company can remove old lettering off of its current vehicles and replace it with a new wrap, or instead, implement the new brand as it introduces new vehicles into the fleet to replace old models.

Website.

When customers look for recent promotions or business announcements, their first course of action often is to check out the company’s website. Therefore, the new logo should replace the older one as soon as possible. Following this minor change, the website should be completely redesigned in a way that adheres to the new brand. From typography, to colors and icons, the website needs to function as the gateway that pulls in leads and keeps longtime customers interested in the business.

Social media.

Now more than ever, social media has become paramount for marketing efforts. Some ideal social media platforms to utilize and increase brand awareness include:

Facebook

Twitter

Google +

YouTube

Instagram

Linkedin

Pinterest

Signage.

For retail businesses in particular, it’s vital to have new signage that promotes the brand. Avoid all temptations to alter the logo’s proportions to fit the sign. Instead, cater the sign dimensions to the logo. Keep it simple; particularly when a customer is on-site, there’s no need to clutter a sign with various pieces of contact information.

Collateral.

Though digital marketing defines the current era, this does not mean that brochures, sell sheets, etc. have lost their touch. Update print collateral to incorporate the new brand and introduce compelling copy to promote a refreshed and promising brand mission.

Embrace the Journey That Lies Ahead.

While it may seem daunting to hit the mark through every realm of the brand transformation process, it’s important to take a step back and realize that all of these changes are happening in good spirit. To have reached a point of success where rebranding is even possible is already a major accomplishment. And by sticking to the formula with a focused strategy, the brand evolution is a milestone that can be truly valued and enjoyed.