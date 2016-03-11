My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The Honest Company

Jessica Alba's Honest Co. Rejects Report on Detergent Ingredients

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Jessica Alba's Honest Co. Rejects Report on Detergent Ingredients
Image credit: s_bukley / Shutterstock
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Honest Co., the shopping startup co-founded by actress Jessica Alba, rejected a Wall Street Journal report that the company used ingredients in its laundry detergent it had pledged to avoid.

The Journal reported on Thursday that two independent lab tests it commissioned determined that Honest's liquid laundry detergent contains sodium lauryl sulfate, or SLS, a skin irritant.

Honest raised $100 million last August, and is reported by Bloomberg to be working with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley on an initial public offering.

"The Journal has falsely claimed our laundry detergent contains Sodium Lauryl Sulfate ... we use Sodium Coco Sulfate (SCS) in our detergent and multi-surface cleaner," Honest said in a blog post.

SCS is less irritating and safer to use in products from skin care to cleaners, Honest said, citing independent studies.

The Journal's report follows a lawsuit in February that accused Honest of fraudulently labeling dozens of home and personal care products as natural, plant-based or chemical-free, causing consumers to overpay.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Jessica Alba on Being Brave, Dealing With Self-Doubt and Overcoming Major Breakdowns

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba on Asserting Herself, Naysayers and Being Prepared

Ready For Anything

The 10 Worst Entrepreneurs of 2016