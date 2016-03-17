Prefer Actual Laughter Over an 'LOL' Text? Try These New Chatty Apps.

March 17, 2016 5 min read

One of the best things about social media and messenger apps is that they get everyone sharing things that boost knowledge and information. However, the onslaught of forwards, re-tweets and likes is debilitating our ability to talk about and share our own opinions. We are relying on influencers to share their opinions, and then we rehash these opinions or share or forward them to make it look like we are talking.

But in reality, we are not talking.

We are not communicating. Just read these thoughts on communication collected from across the Internet:

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." -- Gertrude Stein, writer

"The single biggest problem in communication is the illusion that it has taken place." -- George Bernard Shaw, playwright and socialist

"The two words 'information' and 'communication' are often used interchangeably, but they signify quite different things. Information is giving out; communication is getting through." -- Sydney J. Harris, journalist

"The great myth of our times is that technology is communication." -- Libby Larsen, composer

We are absorbing, sharing and probably imparting certain important facts, but we are definitely not communicating. And the times we communicate, we are not doing it effectively enough.

Whether in personal life or workspace, one of the biggest productivity killers is ineffective communication or miscommunication. From planning lunch meetings to movies with friends, it is important that everyone is one the same page.

Effective communication is not getting out a string of words and sounds -- it is sending out a clear, actionable and intuitive message that elicits a similar response. With these three mobile apps, I hope you can achieve this easily and successfully.

1. Dartboard

Dartboard is a hybrid of voicemail and phone call -- the perfect middle ground of communication. Dartboarding messages is fairly simple as well as fun. All you need to do is record your messages and send them to your friends and colleagues.

It takes away the pain of typing on phones, it is lightning fast and most importantly, it gets you talking. LOL is replaced with the sound of real laughter, likes are replaced with genuine and meaningful compliments, and you don’t have auto-correct second-guessing your intentions.

This app comes at a time when our ability to talk needs to be restored, and everyone should give it a try. The app is available on both Google Play and iTunes.

2. AreYouIn

Remember the times when you met your friends at the pizza place, made plans and decided things on the spot? Now we have an app to do it. AreYouIn is where collaboration meets communication.

AreYouIn really takes planning a small event or get-together to the next level. It can certainly make small conferences and meetings look more professional. The best part about the app is that you can limit the number of guests or attendees.

Let’s say you want to organize a small book-reading session and have only 20 seats for the same. So instead of sending the invite to only 20 people, you can send it to all your contacts, and the event will be filled out on first come-first serve basis.

It takes the headache and embarrassment out of event planning and makes it incredibly simple. Plus, they are coming with a in-built chat feature to make communication easier. The app is available on iTunes as well as Google Play but, due to the nature of the app, it is not available for the iPad.

3. Rounds

Rounds is not just another video-chat app. It is so much more than that! For instance, it has a videoconferencing facility, group video-chat rooms and really funny chat effects that add to the fun of chit-chatting with friends.

The best part is, it allows you to share and watch YouTube videos with others. This can feel like going to a movie with friends or tuning in to a webinar with colleagues, so all of you are on the same page.

Rounds also has a karaoke feature, which I haven’t used so far, but am sure will be fun.

The app is loaded with features like games, image editing and so much more that it replaces the need for many other apps. Rounds has more than 350,000 downloads and a 4.2 rating on Google Play. It is also available on iTunes.

I can’t stress enough the importance of coming out of our collective shells and talking. Raise your head, take your eyes off the screen, drink a glass of water clear your throat and talk.

These three apps are the next best thing to face-to-face conversations. These apps are basically technologically non-intrusive. As a result, they do not hamper your ability to communicate and express. On the contrary, they can help you get better at interacting and planning. If you are seeking some real talking minus the emojis, GIFs and all that fluff, try out these apps now.