My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Civil Rights

Salesforce CEO Threatens to Take Business Out of Georgia If 'Anti-Gay Bill' Is Signed

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

No one can accuse Marc Benioff of not voicing his opinion.

On Wednesday, the outspoken CEO of Salesforce tweeted about Georgia’s state legislature passing the Religious Liberty Bill: “Once again, Georgia is trying to pass laws that make it legal to discriminate. When will this insanity end?”

He also called on Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal to veto the bill and asked his Twitter following whether Salesforce (which currently employs 16,000 people) should divest from the state if the law passes.

On Thursday, Salesforce said in a statement regarding the bill:

"If HB 757 is not vetoed and instead becomes law, Salesforce will have to reduce investments in Georgia, including moving the Salesforce Connections conference to a state that provides a more welcoming environment for the LGBTQ community."

The statement refers to opponents’ fear that the bill, which permits “faith-based organizations” to deny people services based on a “sincerely held religious belief” relating to marriage, can be used to discriminate against LGBTQ individuals and families.

As the Atlanta Journal-Constitution puts it, the bill, “is seen by some conservatives as an answer to the Supreme Court’s legalization of same-sex marriage but by corporate leaders and gay rights activists as legalized discrimination.”

Deal has until May 3 to decide whether to sign the bill into law. According to the AJC, the governor “has zealously guarded the state’s pro-business reputation” and has previously said that he would reject a bill “allows discrimination in our state in order to protect people of faith.”

The Salesforce chief is not the only major business leader to voice his opposition to the bill. Dell founder and CEO Michael Dell, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, and Microsoft president Brad Smith are just a few of the corporate bigwigs calling for its veto.

This is not Benioff’s first fight. A year ago, he threatened to boycott Indiana over similar legislation. That bill, which was passed, was later revised due to pressure from corporations like Salesforce. He has also spoken out about equal pay for men and women, and has advocated for tech companies to be more involved in the nonprofit sector.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Dress Codes

Air France Offers Compromise After Flight Attendants' Outrage at Headscarf Rule

Disney

Disney, Marvel Threaten to Skip Filming in Georgia if Governor Signs 'Anti-Gay Bill'

Ready For Anything

Tim Cook Is Wrong: You Really Can't Fire Someone For Being Gay