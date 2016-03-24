5 Ways to Amplify Your Media Coverage

March 24, 2016 4 min read

In the United States, clocks were recently moved an hour ahead to ensure that a greater amount of sunlight would be enjoyed during the spring and summer months. But, how do you ensure that more “daylight” is shed on your company’s media coverage as well?

After a great article is published and the initial traffic spike fades away, how can you keep the momentum going?

To maximize the value of your content, it’s not enough to simply get published. That’s only the first step. If you want to get the most bang for the buck, then you should proactively distribute content once it’s published.

Whether you have an in-house PR manager or you outsource your PR to an agency, here are five tips you can use to amplify your PR content:

1. Share it to social.

Social media is probably the most effective tool to spread content throughout the Internet. There are hundreds of social media networks to choose from, but at the very least, post your PR content on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

When posting on Facebook, be sure to tag relevant people. Establish yourself as a credible authority in your industry by sharing your content in LinkedIn forums and responding to comments. On Twitter, reward people who liked or retweeted your content by making an effort to engage with them. And, if someone is talking or tweeting about something relevant to your content, send him or her a direct message or tag that person in a post.

2. Give it a home on your website.

Place a banner on your website’s homepage featuring media logos that display where your company has been mentioned. This is an effective way to establish credibility in the eyes of your prospects, front and center.

For the same reason, your site should have a news, press or "in the media" section filled with articles from a variety of publications featuring your company. These articles will showcase your track record of media coverage, also known as third-party credibility, and enable prospects to learn about you.

3. Place it in your email signature.

Featuring your favorite article or two at the bottom of your email signature can be a powerful way to build credibility with stakeholders in your company. This allows people you are in touch with, whether they be prospective clients or employees, shareholders, suppliers or others, to learn more about you and see that exciting things are happening for you.

The third-party credibility that articles in the media offers can be tremendous; and leveraging it with your various audiences by incorporating it into an email signature is a smart tactic.

4. Include it in your company newsletter.

When creating content for your company newsletter -- and if you don’t already have a newsletter, you should -- you don’t need to reinvent the wheel. There’s nothing wrong with featuring that recent piece you included in in your last newsletter or eblast. This saves you from having to come up with more original content and gets your press mentions in front of a new set of eyeballs.

5. Send it to people who have a stake in your success.

Be proactive by sending a great media feature to a prospect you are talking to, a candidate you are trying to hire, a potential investor or any other stakeholder who can learn more about your brand and be impressed by the coverage.

You can send an article via email; through a direct message on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook; or however else you choose. Since employees, investors, loyal customers and other stakeholders can be great ambassadors of your business, send them the coverage, then ask them to share it with their networks, as well.

The web, especially the social web, allows for endless opportunities to leverage our media coverage -- so don’t let yours just sit there collecting dust. Keep the party going! Share the wealth and distribute it far and wide.