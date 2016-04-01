Franchise of the Day: This Franchise Has Its Sight Set On You

April 1, 2016 1 min read

Known for its catchy jingle, “Nobody cares for eyes more than Pearle,” optical retailer Pearle Vision has had its “eye” on the franchise game for quite some time.

Around for more than 50 years, Dr. Stanley Pearle got the idea for a one-stop eye-shop offering complete eye care in Savannah, Georgia, where the first store opened.

The specialist was one of the first to combine eye exams with large collections of eyewear for customers to choose from. The concept lent itself to a franchise model in 1981, as it worked to include both doctors and opticians.