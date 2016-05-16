Mobile Apps

How to Engineer Growth in Mobile Apps

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Engineer Growth in Mobile Apps
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
Co-founder at Arkenea
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sean Ellis coined the term "Growth hacking" and ever since then, there’s been plenty of push back over the years. There’s confusion and then there are misnomers. There’s debate on what growth hacking is all about and what functions it touches up on.

Growth hacking is really the confluence of marketing and engineering, as per what I’ve experienced in helping entrepreneurs building products over the years.

Growth, however, is a mindset and more than subset of marketing or engineering. In a conversation with HubSpot VP of Growth and blogger at Coelevate, Brian Balfour, said  “Growth is far less about the terminology or tactics. It is more about a change in our mentality, process, and team structure of how we grow a technology company.”

Related: 7 Resources That Can Help You Create a Stunning Mobile App Design

When looking at growth in totality, you have to look at every aspect of building and marketing the product and go a step beyond and even look at customer service as an aspect of growth.

But, that calls for a whole new column in the future where I will talk about leveraging growth from across different areas of your company.

For this column, we will focus on how to engineer growth within the product, while building the first version and while iterating on it through your customer development process.

1. Focus on the core value. The first step in engineering growth for any product is to have a clearly defined core value proposition of your product. A ‘social media for lawyers’ isn’t a core value proposition. However, a ‘network where lawyers can leverage to cross-promote their services to existing customers’, now that could be a value proposition.

So spend time drilling down on what the core value of your product is and let the first version of your product do that best.

Identify your ideal customer profile and build a solution for them they can’t live without, and boom, you’ve got an organic spread for your product because they won’t stop talking about it. TrueCaller and WhatsApp are two examples of apps that exploded in organic growth solely due to solving a problem well for a defined audience.

Related: You Can't Afford Any of These 4 Mobile App Design Mistakes

2. Focus on time to value. Time to value, simply put, is the amount of time it takes your users to realize the core value of your product.

The goal of the engineering team along with the user experience team while building the product should be to get users to experience the core value as soon as possible.

Every product across the B2C or B2B spectrum will have their own onboarding process which can be from simple in-app wizard to a complex data integration or product configuration type. Measure this in hours and days rather than weeks depending on the complexity of your product.

Define what the value would mean to you -- higher conversions, increased revenue, quicker time to transaction, etc. Based on these metrics, you ensure that your product design addresses them at every stage of the customer touch point that is important to you.

3. Focus on the right metrics. The most important part of growth is tracking the right metrics at each phase of your product journey.

If you don’t track any metrics, you wouldn’t know what strategies to adopt if a course correction is needed or if you want to track and amplify what’s already working.

Related: A Step-by-Step Guide To Building Your First Mobile App

Determine the metrics that you must prioritize -- is optimizing for total signups is more important than long-term engagement at the current stage you’re at? Measure each iteration experiment by tracking the results. Continuous experiments and iteration will help you get to a point where it just takes off.

Through each of the above stages, you have to stay invested and focused on a continuous build and experiment model to learn from your mistakes and feedback from your customers. 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Brittney Castro
Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mobile Apps

5 Data-Driven Reasons You Should Build a Mobile App for Your Business

Mobile Apps

Here's Exactly What You Need to Do to Launch a Mobile App

Mobile Apps

Want Your App to Fail? If You Ignore These 3 Keys to Testing, Failure Is a Safe Bet.