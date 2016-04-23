My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Project Grow

Why Startups Fail and What Experts Have to Say About It (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Startups Fail and What Experts Have to Say About It (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Just as there is no one path that guarantees success, there is not one single mistake that will doom a startup to failure -- there’s more than 50, actually.

These reasons fall under nine umbrella categories, including business ideas, leadership and planning, according to an an infographic from U.K.-based web development and ecommerce firm Technorian. Obviously, there are pitfalls in managing finances and human resources, too.

Beyond giving a litany of the many wrong turns a startup could possibly take, the infographic below also offers advice from people who have been there -- and succeeded. There are words of wisdom from contemporary moguls like Warren Buffett and Richard Branson, as well as former presidents, athletes, inventors and others who have experienced the hard work that comes before being a household name.

Related: 10 Deadly Startup Mistakes to Avoid

Check out the infographic below to learn what you’ll need to look out for when starting a business, and what the best of the best have to say about it.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startups

Building a Corporate-Startup Partnership? Here's What Will Help Make It Successful.

Startups

The Next Startup to Become a Billion-Dollar Company Probably Isn't in Silicon Valley

Startups

This Entrepreneur Made Her First Perfume When She Was 13, and Now She Runs a Fragrance Business