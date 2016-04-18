'McDonald's of the Future' Includes All-You-Can-Eat Fries

April 18, 2016 2 min read

After flirting with kale, McDonald’s latest plan to revive the brand goes back to basics, unabashedly embracing the fatty fare that made the company a household name in the first place.

Earlier this month, a St. Joseph, Mo. franchisee broke ground on a major remodeling project set to open in July. This new 6,500-square-foot restaurant will feature kiosks where customers can customize their burgers and sundaes, couches and armchairs, a trendy neutral color palette, an interactive playroom for kids and, perhaps most enticingly, all-you-can-eat French fries.

Several McDonald’s locations around the globe have already implemented the kiosk system, called “Create Your Taste,” which lets customers build their sandwiches, layer by layer. However, in this location, the kiosks will complement table-side service, providing a more fast-casual feel and making this Golden Arches the first of its kind in the U.S., The Kansas City Star reports. The new St. Joseph spot plans to hire 85 new employees.

Of late, McDonald’s has struggled with disappointing sales and last year the company shuttered more U.S. restaurants than it opened for the first time since 1970. Meanwhile, experimental menu items intended to lure new customers, such as the wraps designed for millennials, flopped and were discontinued.

Offering more of what customers love -- like unlimited fries -- signals an important shift for the 61-year-old company. It’s a sign the "McDonald’s of the Future" might stop trying so hard to lure health-conscious customers and simply embrace the signature flavors that made it famous in the first place.