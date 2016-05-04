Custom Carmaker Creates Real-Life, Badass Batmobile (Video)

May 4, 2016 1 min read

Holy smokes, Batman, this thing is crazy cool.

Swedish custom carmaker Caresto has manufactured a real-life Batmobile. Led by founder Leif Tufvesson, the Caresto team took design cues from the Batmobile in the popular Batman: Arkham Knight video game.

Even if you're not a comic nerd or a gear head (I'm both, sadly, proudly ...), you have to see this to believe it. Check out this video from Caresto:

While Caresto typically builds its custom cars to customer specifications, it built this vehicle -- dubbed The TGX -- to take part in the Gumball 3000, a European car rally.

This thing is more than a pretty bucket of bolts. For the gear heads who are reading this, here some some fun specs/details:

560hp V 10 engine

Wheel base is more than 11 feet

26-inch wheels

Fully independent front and rear suspensions

Body is made from carbon fiber

And, boy can she move. See the car in action in the video at the top of the page, courtesy of car blog MrJWW.