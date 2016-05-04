Cars

Custom Carmaker Creates Real-Life, Badass Batmobile (Video)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
1 min read

Holy smokes, Batman, this thing is crazy cool.

Swedish custom carmaker Caresto has manufactured a real-life Batmobile. Led by founder Leif Tufvesson, the Caresto team took design cues from the Batmobile in the popular Batman: Arkham Knight video game.

Even if you're not a comic nerd or a gear head (I'm both, sadly, proudly ...), you have to see this to believe it. Check out this video from Caresto:

Related: 5 Amazing Innovations Coming to Cars

While Caresto typically builds its custom cars to customer specifications, it built this vehicle -- dubbed The TGX -- to take part in the Gumball 3000, a European car rally. 

This thing is more than a pretty bucket of bolts. For the gear heads who are reading this, here some some fun specs/details:

  • 560hp V 10 engine
  • Wheel base is more than 11 feet
  • 26-inch wheels
  • Fully independent front and rear suspensions 
  • Body is made from carbon fiber

Related: The Best New Tech to Look Out For in 2016 and Beyond

And, boy can she move. See the car in action in the video at the top of the page, courtesy of car blog MrJWW.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cars

To Stand Out in a Crowded Field, the Designers of the New Chevy Blazer Asked: 'What Would a Camaro SUV Look Like?'

Cars

Does Driving a $250K Lamborghini Live Up to the Dream?

Cars

The 8 Best Dream Cars of 2019 for Entrepreneurs