Far Out Tech

All You Need to Control This Wheelchair Is Your Face

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
All You Need to Control This Wheelchair Is Your Face
Image credit: Paulo Pinheiro | YouTube
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

Combustible engines. Wind power. Solar power. Now, apparently, we have face power.

A Brazilian startup called HOO.BOX Robotics is developing a wheelchair that’s completely powered by facial-recognition technology. In other words, your pretty smile actually can move you forward in life.

More seriously, the HOO.BOX team envisions this tech-powered wheelchair will be extremely useful for people suffer from conditions that limit the use of their hands and arms, such as cerebral palsy or results of a stroke. The prototype, called Wheelie, was initially developed by researchers at Brazil’s School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, State University of Campinas (FEEC / Unicamp).

Related: This Crazy Material Becomes Stronger the More You Stretch It

Wheelie utilizes a laptop and Intel’s RealSense facial-recognition camera to capture and decipher nearly 80 points from a person’s face. The software can be programed to recognize facial movements such as a full smile, half smile, wrinkled nose, kissy face, tongue out or puffed-out cheeks and then assign those actions to driving the wheelchair forward, backward, turning left or right, or stopping it.


The trick to making this practical was finding facial cues that were comfortable for, say, stroke patients to perform, while also not so common as to limit the user’s ability to have a conversation while driving.

Here’s a look at Wheelie being maneuvered around obstacles in an office space:

 

Related: Swap Your Swiffer for This Dust-Zapping Tool Inspired by Lizards

This isn’t the first group to develop a hands-free wheelchair. Ogo Technology, for instance, created their own version which took inspiration from the Segway. HOO.BOX says they aim to bring a consumer-friendly version of Wheelie to market in the next two years.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Far Out Tech

Stanford Develops Computer That Literally Plugs Into People's Brains

Far Out Tech

You'll Never Guess What This Fire-Spitting Drone Is Used For

Far Out Tech

You'll Never Guess How This Gadget Gets Its Power