Tim Cook

Watch Tim Cook Describe His Daily Routine and 3 Keys for Success

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Watch Tim Cook Describe His Daily Routine and 3 Keys for Success
Image credit: Hindustan Times | Getty Images
Apple CEO Tim Cook
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
1 min read

Fighting temperatures in the high 80s, Apple CEO Tim Cook watched his first live cricket game on Thursday during a weeklong trip to India, where he seeks to develop the country's rising developers.

Sportscaster Alan Wilkins caught up with Cook on the sidelines to get his take on cricket, his daily routine and his three keys to success. Watch the Apple CEO's responses here:

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tim Cook

Tim Cook's New Accessory: An Apple Glucose Monitor?

Tim Cook

Tim Cook Laid Out the Playbook for Apple's Next Big Thing

Tim Cook

Watch Tim Cook Describe His Daily Routine and 3 Keys for Success