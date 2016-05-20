Watch Tim Cook Describe His Daily Routine and 3 Keys for Success
Fighting temperatures in the high 80s, Apple CEO Tim Cook watched his first live cricket game on Thursday during a weeklong trip to India, where he seeks to develop the country's rising developers.
Sportscaster Alan Wilkins caught up with Cook on the sidelines to get his take on cricket, his daily routine and his three keys to success. Watch the Apple CEO's responses here:
MUST WATCH - Apple Inc. CEO @tim_cook speaks about his #IPL experience and has a message for youngsters https://t.co/c61ojyCXcL— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 20, 2016