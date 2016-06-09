Arianna Huffington to Launch Thrive Global, a New Health and Wellness Advisory Startup

June 9, 2016 2 min read

This story originally appeared on CNBC



Arianna Huffington is launching a new company in the health and wellness space.

Thrive Global will focus on educational workshops, ecourses and certifications to help companies improve the well-being of their employees, according to an internal memo obtained by CNBC that Huffington had sent to her staff.

Outlets reported earlier Wednesday that Huffington was launching a new media company but according to the memo there was no new publication in the works. Instead, the memo explained that the startup was more focused on workshops to help businesses become more successful by using health and wellness principles.

Huffington's most recent books Thrive: The Third Metric to Redefining Success and Creating a Life of Well-Being, Wisdom, and Wonder and The Sleep Revolution have focused on the same ideas.

The startup is slated to launch in a few months. She will remain at her current role at The Huffington Post, while Thrive Global will have a separate team.

Huffington founded The Huffington Post online media organization in 2005. It was acquired by AOL for $315 million in 2011 and AOL in turn was bought by Verizon Communications in June 2015.

Verizon and rumored Thrive Global investor Lerer Hippeau Ventures did not respond to requests for comment. Alibaba, another alleged investor, declined to comment.

Read Huffington's memo below:

HuffPosters,

I wanted you to have the facts regarding the story that appeared this afternoon in a few publications about my launching a new startup. The truth is that yes, I am launching a new startup to focus on the messages in Thrive and The Sleep Revolution, but it is not a media venture.

The goal will be to provide workshops, e-courses and certification programs to companies around the world. The workshops will be tailored for businesses to drive organizational success, built on the latest scientific findings which prove that the health and well-being of employees and the health of the bottom line are strongly connected.

The company, Thrive Global, will be run by a separate management team and my primary focus will remain on The Huffington Post, with no change to my current role. It will be a few months before Thrive Global launches and I'll keep everybody updated. But of course in the meantime, if you have any questions, please come and see me or email me.