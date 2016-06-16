Social Media

Mark Hamill Jedi Mind Tricks Social Media With This Epic Tweet

Mark Hamill Jedi Mind Tricks Social Media With This Epic Tweet
Image credit: Charles McQuillan I Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

Episode VII may have left some questions as to Luke Skywalker's role in the reshaping of the galaxy, but the man behind the robe, Mark Hamill, left no ambiguity about how he feels about gender roles at Comic Con. The actor responded to this fan question on Twitter:

Hamill put his best Yoda on with an answer that has been retweeted 1,600 times and has over 4,000 likes.

Wait, someone actually wrote something nice and positive on Twitter? Our heads just exploded like a Starkiller Base filled with sparklers and gasoline! Applaud this message, we do.

