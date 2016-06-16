Mark Hamill Jedi Mind Tricks Social Media With This Epic Tweet

June 16, 2016 1 min read

Episode VII may have left some questions as to Luke Skywalker's role in the reshaping of the galaxy, but the man behind the robe, Mark Hamill, left no ambiguity about how he feels about gender roles at Comic Con. The actor responded to this fan question on Twitter:

@HamillHimself can I go to comic con as Luke Skywalker even though I'm a girl? I'm doing it anyways :) #wigsarefun pic.twitter.com/D1iSERLDem — Jessica Bentley (@jessicab19911) June 14, 2016

Hamill put his best Yoda on with an answer that has been retweeted 1,600 times and has over 4,000 likes.

Wait, someone actually wrote something nice and positive on Twitter? Our heads just exploded like a Starkiller Base filled with sparklers and gasoline! Applaud this message, we do.