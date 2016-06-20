These Hot Companies Are Magnets for Talent

June 20, 2016 3 min read

Major tech companies wield immense influence in our lives, shaping how we find information, correspond with others and complete errands and daily tasks. But the magnitude of the services that these companies provide isn’t the only way to measure their success. They also share certain internal characteristics that make them desirable to job seekers.

LinkedIn has announced its first Top Attractors list, outlining which U.S. companies are the most coveted workplaces in 2016 among the network’s 433 million members. The top 10 most attractive companies on the list are all tech companies, with Google at number one, followed by Salesforce, Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Uber, Microsoft, Tesla, Twitter and Airbnb. When it comes to the top-ranked companies globally, Apple switches places with Google, earning the top spot while Google sits at number four.

To determine the rankings, LinkedIn looked at how its members behave, counting job posting views and submitted applications, non-employees’ attempts to view and connect with a company’s employees, a company’s LinkedIn page views, the performance of a company’s LinkedIn content and how long new employees stay with a company.

In analyzing the data, LinkedIn went beyond staging a popularity contest. After figuring out which companies get the most attention, the team dug deeper to find out why.

For one, the trendiness of the tech field is only part of why certain companies charted well. LinkedIn found that eight of the top 10 companies are still run by their original CEO. Prospective employees value name recognition, and long-term commitment leads to notability.

Other attributes that made LinkedIn members latch onto companies involve how they treat their employees. Workers want to enter a new job and earn rewarding responsibilities quickly. They’re also wooed by perks -- everything from free food to generous vacation packages, or more surprising offerings such as paying for workers’ gender-affirmation surgeries.

Along with such benefits, employees want flexibility. Many top employers allow telecommuting, while others accommodate long-term parental leave. Last month, LinkedIn surveyed 6,266 members and found that nearly half of them would accept a lesser title and salary at a new company in exchange for flexibility in their schedules.

As the academic year comes to an end and graduates line up their first jobs, many will gravitate toward the Top Attractors for all of the reasons described above, as well as for elite brand recognition. But those who work with less established companies, especially in the tech world, warn against jumping on the Google bandwagon.

Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham has been disappointed to find out that a large percentage of graduates flock to a small group of companies, despite likely impending industry shifts. “They should be going to whatever company is the present-day equivalent of Google in 2001,” Graham told Quartz.

Most companies will never be Google, or even the next Google. But to attract and retain talent, they can take a few pointers from the Silicon Valley giants.

Here is the full U.S. list of LinkedIn’s Top Attractors.

1. Google2. Salesforce3. Facebook4. Apple5. Amazon6. Uber7. Microsoft8. Tesla9. Twitter10. Airbnb11. Netflix12. Stryker13. Visa14. Adobe15. Workday16. Pandora17. Under Armour18. Tableau19. BlackRock20. Coca-Cola21. Epsilon22. Dell23. McKinsey & Co.24. Deloitte25. Box26. McKesson27. Goldman Sachs28. JLL29. Edelman30. Estée Lauder31. Starbucks32. Splunk33. Viacom34. Live Nation35. HBO36. Leidos37. Fox38. Cisco39. Yelp40. Morgan Stanley