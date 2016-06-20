LeBron James' Greatest Quotes

June 20, 2016 4 min read

LeBron James is known for a lot of things: four MVP titles, three finals MVPs, three finals championships and two Olympic gold medals. But inspirational quotes? “I’m taking my talents to South Beach,” or the more infamous Miami promise of championship rings, “not one, not two, not three” ... not so much.

But in the afterglow of Cleveland's first championship win since 1964 (have we ever heard the words “Cleveland and “afterglow” in the same sentence before today?), Entrepreneur was able to corral past comments by The King that really do sing.

On fulfilling promises

“I came back [to Cleveland] for a reason. I came back to bring a championship to our city. I knew what I was capable of doing. I knew what I learned in the last couple years that I was gone, and when I came back, I knew I had the right ingredients and the right blueprint to help this franchise get back to a place that we've never been. That's what it was all about."

On wanting to host Saturday Night Live again

"It's a long week, man, people don't understand how long that week is to go through, the process and things. And it's very serious, too. Obviously, it's funny, but it's serious as you go. ... But I had an unbelievable time."

On that historic, down-three-games-to-one championship win

“I was calm. I was focused. I was locked in. Once we got to a game seven, I was just confident. I knew what I was capable of doing. I knew my guys would allow me to lead them throughout the 48 minutes, and they did that.”

On Cleveland’s long suffering past

“Our fans, they ride or die, no matter what's been going on, no matter the Browns, the Indians, the Cavs and so on, and all other sports teams. They continue to support us. And for us to be able to end this, end this drought, our fans deserve it. And it was for them.”

A PSA for the kids at home

“Throughout my 13-year career, I've done nothing but be true to the game, give everything I've got to the game, put my heart, my blood, sweat, tears into the game, and people still want to doubt what I'm capable of doing. So that was a little icing on the cake for myself to just let me know that everything I've done, it results in this. They say hard work pays off, and that's what happened tonight."

On his comic book persona

“I don't know how tall I am or how much I weigh. Because I don't want anybody to know my identity. I'm like a superhero. Call me Basketball Man.”

On being the most humble man in the universe

“I hear my friends and my mom tell me I'm special, but honestly, I still don't get it.”

To the NBA on TNT’s question on whether he should shave his head and put an end to his ever-changing hairline

"Absolutely not. [That’s] for Shaq [O’Neil], Kenny [Smith] and Charles [Barkley]. Look at those three baldhead stooges in the studio."

On Wednesday’s upcoming parade

“It's going to be the biggest party that Cleveland has ever seen ever.”