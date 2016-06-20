Franchise of the Day: Enjoy a Taste of the Sea With This Franchise

June 20, 2016 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking to get a bite of something fresh?

It may be best to consult the captain -- Captain D’s, that is.

The seafood franchise was founded in 1969 in Donelson, Tenn. When it first opened, the establishment was actually known as Mr. D’ Seafood and Hamburgers, but in 1974, the company changed its name to what it is today: Captain D’s Seafood.

The restaurant’s menu includes fish, shrimp, desserts, sweet tea and even chicken. With more than 500 locations, Captain D’s is ranked as No. 261 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list.