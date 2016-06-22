Safety

The Ridesharing Safety Issue You're Not Thinking About

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Ridesharing Safety Issue You're Not Thinking About
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
3 min read

When you hail an Uber or Lyft, it's often without a second thought. Maybe you're heading home after a night out or running late on your way to the office. But how safe are the cars you‘re trusting to get you from point A to point B?

A recent investigation from ConsumerAffairs and WeGoLook tested the tire tread on 1,200 tires in three cities -- Chicago, Dallas and Miami -- to see how well rideshare drivers maintain their vehicles.  

As a baseline, ConsumerAffairs noted that most car experts say that tires with a tread depth of less than 3/32 of an inch are unsafe for the roads. So how did the ridesharing startups stack up? Inspectors found that 12 percent of Uber cars, 14.7 percent of Lyft cars and 16 percent of city taxis were driving with at least one unusable tire.

Related: Who Exactly Are Uber's Drivers?

Unexpectedly, the study also found that personal vehicle tires were better maintained than Ubers, Lyfts and city taxis. Chicago rideshare cars had the safest tires, with 100 percent of Ubers and Lyfts driving with intact wheels.

Uber and Lyft did not respond to a request for comment.

Automotive expert Lauren Fix, The Car Coach, says that it's incumbent on ridesharing passengers to approach vehicle safety like they would with their own cars, right down to wearing a seatbelt, being on the lookout for broken tail lights and bald tires and keeping tabs on navigation.

Related: Alcohol Drives Use of Uber and Lyft

"If I get into a car and I see ‘check engine’ lights on all over the place and a cracked windshield, I just get out of the car, report it to Uber and usually get a credit," Fix tells Entrepreneur. "It rarely happens -- usually I'm in brand-new cars -- but I've done that with cabs, too." She advises that if you see anything that seems off with a car or just have a gut feeling, let that particular ride pass you by. "Why would you put yourself at risk?"

As far as ridesharing startups making certain that the cars in their fleets are well maintained, "I think that's a selling point," Fix says. "It's a PR move on their part to say, 'We've got all of our vehicles up to date. If there is a recall, we've taken care of it. If it needs maintenance, we've done it.' To me, if I saw one of those companies doing that, I'd more likely use that company."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Safety

Volvo's Shared 'Care Key' Will Keep Your Teens From Speeding

Safety

Amazon and Tesla Listed Among the Most Dangerous U.S. Workplaces

Safety

6 Survival Skills for an Increasingly Dangerous World