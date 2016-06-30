This Cute, Little Robot Wants to Be Your Personal Health Buddy

June 30, 2016 2 min read

Look out, the robots are taking over!

Even the cute ones.

Say hello to Pillo, a personal home robot that wants to take over managing the health of you and your family. Its creators -- co-founders Emanuele Musini, Aiden Feng and James Wyman -- announced Pillo with an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign.

Standing just 13 inches tall, Pillo holds approximately 250 medium-size pills in tamper-proof containers within the device. It combines facial- and voice-recognition technologies to dispense daily vitamins and medication for every individual living in your home.

As it learns people’s faces and voices, Pillo also keeps track of your schedule. Say you forgot to take your allergy pills this morning. Pillo can send a reminder to your phone. Because it’s connected, it can even order more pills and vitamins when you’re running low. Or answer your health-related questions.

Pillo’s creators call it “the home health hub of the future.” It syncs with wearable devices to track your health stats and, someday, might serve as your personal nutritionist, among other digital health solutions.

Early bird orders via Indiegogo are going for $250 a pop. If all goes according to schedule, Pillo is supposed to reach production next year and retail for $599.