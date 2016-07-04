Legacy

What Is Your Legacy?

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

“The only thing you take with you when you’re gone is what you leave behind.” ~ John Allston

We talk a lot about greatness, impact, and doing good with your life on this show.

But what does it take to create a true legacy with your life? And how do you even decide what you want your legacy to be?

I’ve been working all year on these exact questions and I’ve created something for you to support you in creating your legacy.

Welcome to a special edition of 5 Minute Friday where we dive into this (plus a big announcement!) in Episode 345.

