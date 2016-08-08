This Startup Claims to Be the Leader in Real-Time Data Storytelling

August 8, 2016 1 min read

Writers and editors from Entrepreneur.com hosted a "Pitch the Editor" contest where they listened to and critiqued a number of pitches at this spring's tech and entrepreneurship meetup, Propeller Fest. Check out Raphael Zaki's plans to change the future of big data in his pitch to former Senior Writer Cat Clifford.

Zaki is a sales manager at Arria NLG, a software development business. Arria NLG's artificial intelligence software can translate big data into a format that appears to have been written by a human author. The company's NLG system, which stands for Natural Language Generation, “is the leader in real-time data storytelling,” according to Zaki.

In the “age of big data,” Zaki explains today’s need for an easy-to-understand engine like Arria NLG.

Check out the video to watch Zaki’s pitch and better understand what Arria NLG has to offer.