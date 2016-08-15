Advice

Who the CEO of Apple Turns to When He Needs Advice

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

During Apple CEO Tim Cook's five years in the top spot at Apple, he has overseen many product launches and worked to steer the business forward without the company's iconic co-founder Steve Jobs.

It would be impossible not to learn something new about leadership under those circumstances, and in a recent interview with The Washington Post, Cook revealed some of the big names he seeks out when he needs help unpacking a problem.

Cook said that when he was looking for a better understanding about giving cash back to shareholders, he got in touch with Warren Buffett, who knows a thing or two about that particular subject.

Related: Apple Shows Us It's Hard to Be Innovative When You're on Top. But Does it Really Matter?

When he had to testify before the U.S. Senate about the company’s tax practices in 2013, he talked to Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, because he thought Blankfein wouldn’t sugarcoat the experience. He also called President Bill Clinton, because why wouldn’t you?

Cook said that he has also turned to Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Steve Jobs, in the past because of her unique perspective about the company’s past and future.

“That doesn’t mean I always do what they say,” he told The Washington Post about his advice seeking. “But I think it’s incumbent on a CEO to not just listen to points of view but to actually solicit them. Because I think, if not, you quickly become insular. And you’re sort of living in the echo chamber.”

Related: Watch Tim Cook Describe His Daily Routine and 3 Keys for Success

Now, you may not have CEOs or former presidents on speed dial like Cook does, but his insight about using an outside perspective that you trust to get a clearer handle on things is a valuable one. Look to people who have been where you are before, or have an area an expertise that you don’t. It never hurts to see the bigger picture.

We want to hear from you: Who are some unlikely sources you go to for advice on running your business? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Advice

Why This Wellness CEO Celebrates Trying New Things and Letting Go of Perfection

Advice

This Drybar Entrepreneur Stresses How Important Good Culture Is for Company Success

Advice

Why You Should Forget About Your Weaknesses and Focus on Your Strengths