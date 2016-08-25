WhatsApp

Facebook to Start Using WhatsApp Data for Targeted Advertising

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Facebook to Start Using WhatsApp Data for Targeted Advertising
Image credit: Twin Design / Shutterstock.com
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

WhatsApp, Facebook Inc.'s popular messaging service, will start sharing users' phone numbers with its parent, allowing for more relevant advertisements and friend recommendations on the social network.

The move is WhatsApp's first update to its privacy policy since it was acquired by Facebook in 2014.

WhatsApp will also explore ways for businesses to send messages using its platform over the next several months, it said in a blog post. 

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

WhatsApp

Facebook's WhatsApp Adds Secure Video Calling Amid Privacy Concerns

WhatsApp

Why Did a Judge Block 100 Million WhatsApp Users?

WhatsApp

In the Aftermath of Apple vs. FBI, WhatsApp Strengthens Encryption