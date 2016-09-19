Dreams

How to Find and Make Your Dreams Happen

No one can make your dreams come true except for you.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
How to Find and Make Your Dreams Happen
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

I’ve been hosting a master classes this week about how to find and make your dreams happen.

I love this stuff.

It’s a huge part of why I started The School of Greatness and the main reason I started the School of Greatness Academy.

Since we’re opening up the Academy for its 8th class (can you believe it!), I’m feeling inspired today to talk about dreams again.

Here’s the thing team:

No one is going to make your dreams come true. That’s your calling. So it’s time to rise up.

I’m giving you straight inspiration today in 5 Minute Friday for Episode 378.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher RadioGoogle Play or TuneIn.

Lewis Howes is the author of The School of Greatness. He is a lifestyle entrepreneur, business coach and keynote speaker. A former professional football player and two-sport All-American, he is a current USA Men's National Handball Team athlete. Howes hosts The School of Greatness podcast and was recognized by President Obama as one of the top 100 entrepreneurs in the country under 30.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Dreams

Only You Can Make Your Wishes Come True

Dreams

Why Recording and Sharing Your Dreams Should Be Part of Your Morning Routine

Dreams

5 Tips to Stop Dreaming and Start Doing