No one can make your dreams come true except for you.

September 19, 2016 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



I’ve been hosting a master classes this week about how to find and make your dreams happen.

I love this stuff.

It’s a huge part of why I started The School of Greatness and the main reason I started the School of Greatness Academy.

Since we’re opening up the Academy for its 8th class (can you believe it!), I’m feeling inspired today to talk about dreams again.

Here’s the thing team:

No one is going to make your dreams come true. That’s your calling. So it’s time to rise up.

I’m giving you straight inspiration today in 5 Minute Friday for Episode 378.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio, Google Play or TuneIn.

Lewis Howes is the author of The School of Greatness. He is a lifestyle entrepreneur, business coach and keynote speaker. A former professional football player and two-sport All-American, he is a current USA Men's National Handball Team athlete. Howes hosts The School of Greatness podcast and was recognized by President Obama as one of the top 100 entrepreneurs in the country under 30.