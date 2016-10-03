Join Entrepreneur on the Road This Week With Steve Case's 'Rise of the Rest'

October 3, 2016 2 min read

Since 2014, the AOL co-founder and Revolution investor Steve Case has taken to the open road in a series of bus tours known as Rise of the Rest. The purpose? To showcase how entrepreneurs outside Silicon Valley are revitalizing cities and remind us all how great innovators across the country are seizing the opportunity around them.

The bus takes to the road today and for the first time, Entrepreneur.com will be on it. Together with Steve Case and his team, we’ll visit seven cities: Omaha, Neb.; Lincoln, Neb.; Denver; Provo, Utah; Salt Lake City; Albuquerque, N.M. and Phoenix, talking to countless startups andcommunity leaders.

Throughout this week, we’ll meet young companies forging new ground and making the most of everything their cities can offer them. We’ll share their hard-won takeaways on a range of platforms -- from traditional articles like this one, to Facebook Live broadcasts of important panels (like the one I’m moderating with Brad Feld and Steve Case tomorrow) and of-the-moment updates to Snapchat and Twitter.

We’ve even created a special content center dedicated to the tour, sharing voices from community members and thought leaders, providing you advice, expertise and inspiration for how you can take your business even further. Watch this space even after the tour, as we share tips and trends you’ll only find here.

Follow us on our tour this week and tell us what you want to know from entrepreneur and leaders in each city. Entrepreneur is a magazine about opportunity -- this tour is just another way we’re helping you to seize it.