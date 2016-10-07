Pitching Investors

Could Your Startup Answer These 23 Pitch Competition Questions?

Asked and answered. These real-life pitch questions from Steve Case's Rise of the Rest tour can help give you an edge on your next pitch.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Could Your Startup Answer These 23 Pitch Competition Questions?
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

Entrepreneur is on the road with startup platform Rise of the Rest. Check out Startup Anywhere for stories from the October road trip as well as for insights from thought leaders and community leaders showing there’s an entrepreneurial world outside Silicon Valley.

Pitch competitions are a reality of startup life, as common as coffee mugs that say “Hustle Harder” or thought leaders expounding on the need for “grit.”

Still, even the smartest entrepreneur isn’t always ready for what competition judges might ask. During Steve Case’s Rise of the Rest tour, a seven-city road trip across the U.S. highlighting entrepreneurs outside the major startup hubs, founders in Phoenix participated in their own mock pitch competition, allowing them to practice and polish their answers.  

We’ve collected a curated selection of questions during the competion, some asked more often than others. 

To prepare for your next competition, get prepping with these potential questions:

Goals

1. What’s your top priority in the next six months? What metric are you watching the most closely?
2. What’s your exit strategy?

The basics

3. How does your product/service work?
4. Who is your customer?
5. Do you have contracts and if so, how often do they renew?

The team

6. Why is your team the team to bring this to market?
7. You say you’ll have 100 staffers in five years. You have six now. What will those new staffers do?

Advantages

8. Why is your product/service better than what’s already on the market?
9. Who are your competitors?
10. Do you have a patent?

Related: Join Entrepreneur on the Road This Week With Steve Case's 'Rise of the Rest'

Partnerships

11. If you win the investment, what would that partnership look like?
12. You’ve secured a strategic partnership. Is that partnership exclusive? And if not, is that a liability?

Growth

13. What’s your barrier to capacity?
14. What’s your expansion strategy?

Pricing and revenue

15. How much of your revenue is from upsells? And how do you see that changing over time?
16. Everyone says they can monetize the data they collect. What’s your plan?
17. Can you explain your revenue model?
18. What’s your margin?
19. Are you charging too little?
20. Are you charging too much?

Related: Steve Case on Opportunity Outside Silicon Valley: 'There's Still Work to Be Done'

What’s ahead

21. How will you get to 1 million users?
22. Is this trend sustainable?
23. What regulatory approvals do you need and how have you progressed so far?

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Pitching Investors

Crafting a Powerful Pitch With the 3-Minute Rule

Pitching Investors

Create the Perfect Pitch Deck Without Hiring a Designer

Pitching Investors

Swiping Right on a New Investor? Do This First.