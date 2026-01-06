This CEO Found a Way to Stop $30 Billion of Hydrogen From Going Up in Smoke

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every year, oil and gas companies produce nearly 100 million tonnes of hydrogen. That number is growing as they start prioritizing clean energy and the global hydrogen market rises to $94 billion.

But there’s one big problem: about 20 million tonnes of hydrogen are lost in the process. That’s roughly $30 billion in value disappearing annually. A company called DiviGas exists to stop that loss.

CEO André Lorenceau and his team developed and patented a filter that captures 99% of wasted hydrogen for these companies. They’ve come a long way in very little time, and they’re now inviting everyday investors to participate in their next chapter.

But first, DiviGas had to answer the most basic question: Why are people letting valuable hydrogen escape?

How DiviGas is solving the $30B hydrogen problem

Across refineries, ammonia plants, petrochemical facilities, and emerging hydrogen production sites, leakage is treated as unavoidable. That’s because previous technologies couldn’t capture it if they wanted to. They’re known to be expensive, fragile, or require full facility rebuilds. For these reasons, most operators have simply been accepting waste for years.

After years of development alongside scientists and energy experts, the DiviGas team created what they say is a first-of-its-kind polymeric membrane filter that can recover nearly all of the hydrogen lost. It recovers up to 25% more hydrogen than legacy solutions, the company says.

But, just as importantly, their technology is easy to adopt. Customers no longer need to overhaul a facility to add it. Simply plug and play to capture revenue.

Every hydrogen plant needs this

There are thousands of chemical plants worldwide: refineries, ammonia facilities, and petrochemical sites where hydrogen is produced and handled every day. And they’re already responding to DiviGas’ solution.

DiviGas has:

13 paid pilot programs , including with billion-dollar refineries

, including with 21 units shipped

33+ companies in advanced commercial discussions

in advanced commercial discussions $9.9M in signed projects and potential orders

A roadmap projecting $30M+ in annual revenue by 2028

Their projections are bold for a reason*.

No one else can do exactly what DiviGas is doing

Old approaches to the hydrogen leak barely solved the problem. Newer solutions perform somewhat better, but at a much higher cost.

Not only do patents protect DiviGas’ technology from competitors, but the company says its “unparalleled cost and simplicity” could put them years ahead of other companies. The U.S. Department of Energy’s next-best alternative costs an order of magnitude more.

For industrial buyers, the value proposition is straightforward: recover lost hydrogen, reduce emissions, and improve margins without disrupting operations.

Now, DiviGas is aiming to expand as demand for hydrogen increases.

Why timing matters for DiviGas investors

Hydrogen demand is accelerating. Fuel cells, industrial processing, energy storage, and decarbonization mandates are all pushing production higher. But higher output only magnifies the leakage problem.

That’s why DiviGas’s positioning is so powerful. It doesn’t compete with hydrogen producers, it makes them more profitable.

With first-mover advantage, retrofit-ready technology, and a growing pipeline of commercial demand, the company believes it has a clear path toward profitability and a potential $300M+ acquisition outcome, based on market comparables.

DiviGas is now opening an investment opportunity for individuals who want exposure to the infrastructure layer of the hydrogen economy.

Investor capital will be used to:

Scale manufacturing capacity 10X

Convert pilots into multi-million-dollar deals

Expand deployments across existing hydrogen plants globally

Strengthen partnerships with major industrial operators

The hydrogen future is already here. DiviGas was built to capture it.

Learn more about how you can become a DiviGas shareholder here.

