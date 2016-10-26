Holiday Shopping

New Data Shows Surprising Ways This Holiday Season Will Be Different

Although online shopping is convenient, nothing compares to an in-store experience -- at least a good one.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
New Data Shows Surprising Ways This Holiday Season Will Be Different
Image credit: Hero Images | Getty Images
2 min read

As the holidays approach, retailers should be brushing up their stores, websites, apps and social media pages to make sure they are spick and span for shoppers. That’s because this year’s holiday sales are predicted to overtake last year’s -- with a 3.6 to 4 percent sales growth, according to a new study by Euclid Analytics. The recently released “Evolution of Retail, 2016 Holiday Consumer Mobile Usage” report polled more than 1,500 U.S. consumers, highlighting shopping preferences and behavior, while also uncovering how smartphones are changing the physical retail industry.

Related: 5 Tools for Building a Holiday Shopping App

Ninety-one percent of respondents say they visit physical stores at least once a week, while only 49 percent say they shop online at least once a week. The experience of seeing and trying products, browsing stores and getting to have the product right away are of the top reasons consumers shop in-person. Waiting in lines, going to the actual store and having a limited selection are why some people resort to online shopping.

People are always trying to snag the best deals -- especially during the holidays. Online shopping lets consumers discover the best deals, promotions and sales, and lets them join online rewards programs. So why don’t stores employ these methods? It’s a good question. Fifty-three percent of consumers say they would be more inclined to shop in-stores if retailers offered smartphone features that provided the best deals, sales and loyalty programs that they could use during shopping. Indeed, 83 percent of shoppers admit to using their smartphones in-store -- meaning creating an in-store digital experience is a solid way to compete with the internet’s offerings.

Related: 3 Holiday Retail Trends Entrepreneurs Need to Consider

It should come as no surprise that retailers feel threatened by Amazon -- the site that helps consumers find the best deals, offers price comparisons and provides free shipping for Prime members. To fight against the giant Amazon, retailers should join the conversation, especially through social media. Although the majority of people discover new products through word-of-mouth marketing (47 percent), many turn to Facebook (37 percent). So if you haven’t already, make sure your shop’s Facebook page looks impeccable this holiday season -- and you are engaged.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Holiday Shopping

You Can Grab This Huge LG 4K HDTV for $850 Off This President's Day Weekend

Holiday Shopping

How to Use Wishlists to Boost Your Holiday Sales

Holiday Shopping

10 Stocking Stuffers You Can Get for $10