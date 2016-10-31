Vine

Giphy to Offer Tool for Converting Vines to GIFs

Following the announcement of Vine's shuttering, Giphy wants to enable Vines to live on as GIFs.
Image credit: GongTo / Shutterstock
News reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Vine is going away, but your Vines -- six-second looping videos that have attracted a faithful internet following -- are not. The Twitter-owned company already announced that the clips will continue to live on the web even after its mobile app is discontinued, and soon you'll also be able to turn them into GIFs.

That's thanks to Giphy, which today announced it is working on a conversion tool for Vine that will be launching "very soon." All that's required is a Vine account, Giphy wrote in a blog post on Friday, although it's unclear whether you'll import Vines from the app or the web. If it's the latter case, you should be able to convert your Vines to GIFs indefinitely, even after the Vine app shuts down.

 

Twitter's announcement on Thursday that the Vine app would be discontinued in the coming months set off an upsetting time for the Vine faithful. The announcement came shortly after Twitter confirmed plans to lay off approximately 9 percent of its global workforce, or about 350 workers, as part of a company restructuring.

"We value you, your Vines, and are going to do this the right way," the Vine team and Twitter wrote in a blog post. "You'll be able to access and download your Vines. We'll be keeping the website online because we think it's important to still be able to watch all the incredible Vines that have been made."

Meanwhile, Giphy is not the only company interested in saving Vines. Pornhub Vice President Corey Price on Friday penned a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey offering to purchase the looping video service.

"Upon purchasing Vine, we would restore it back to its NSFW glory," Price wrote. "After all … 6 seconds is more than enough time for most people to enjoy themselves."

