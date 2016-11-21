Why Flex-Hours Will Save Your Millennial Workforce

November 21, 2016 3 min read

“I had to leave,” she said.

Dianne, a tech-savvy marketer in Albuquerque, just accepted a flex-hours position at a software company. The decision to quit her current job wasn’t even a question.

“They offered me more money and more flexibility,” Diane said. “Now I don’t have to pretend like I’m busy at a cubicle when I’m finished with my projects. I get to focus more on my side hustle. I get to live my life.”

Young people like Dianne are dropping out of the 9 to 5 in droves. They don’t want to slave away for a company half their lives just so they can “live” when they’re retired.

Millennials want to live now.

And with remote technology, they know it’s possible to live and work in the same breath. That’s why the Y-generation is abandoning conventional workplaces and opting for companies who offer flexible hours. Will that be your company?

Here are three tools to help you retain your millennial workforce:

1. Trello.

Originally designed for content management, Trello’s intuitive system of tiles, columns and comment boards allows you to assign work, give and receive feedback, assess project status and make instant revisions -- all from your laptop.

Trello makes the transition to flex hours a dream. It gives you peace of mind knowing that your employees are informed and on task wherever they are. And it makes life simpler at the office too.

2. Slack.

Slack is a direct line of instant communication between individuals and groups. You can set up as many channels as you like: for marketing, accounts, HR and any team you need to connect. And you can customize each line to be as private or public as you want.

Slack’s system of alerts gives your employees privacy, but also allows you to connect with them in emergencies. Have employees check their Slack line every hour to make your flex-hour transition a breeze.

3. Skype.

The one thing keeping employers from making the flex-hour leap is control. You need the ability to make spot corrections, and to show employees exactly the way you want things done. But you don’t need to be in person anymore to do that -- you’ve got Skype.

Skype’s screen-share feature enables you to give step-by-step directions and corrections, and the face-to-face connection gives you the satisfaction of an in-person meeting.

By integrating these three management platforms, you’ll give your millennial employees the freedom they need to commit to your company. You’ll increase your in-house efficiency. And it’ll cost you under $150 a year.

Since all three software systems have lite versions, you can begin experimenting with remote technology today. Hire a consultant to expedite your flex-hours transition.