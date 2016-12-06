Top 25 Tech Gadgets to Give This Holiday Season

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The 2016 season is in full swing. That means people want to know which tech products they should be giving this season. The list of best tech gadgets gets more impressive every year -- and this year is full of options that will make any person on your list happy.

Bose

We've compiled a list of the most popular gift ideas for the tech lover in your life. It includes drones, cameras, Smarthome products, smartphones, wearables and other game-changing products that hit shelves in 2016.

1.Bose QuietComfort QC35 wireless headphones.

Bose is a leader in noise-cancelation headphones. The QuietComfort QC35 over-ear headphones include a new twist: they're wireless. They're a bit on the pricey end with a cost of $349, yet they're the best option in this category. They look great too.

2. GoPro Hero5 Black camera.

GoPro overhauled their successful family of action-cameras with this new Hero5 Black model. Adventurers can enjoy better waterproofing (down to 33 feet/10 meters) without requiring an additional camera housing. With a price of $399, it also loses some buttons with the new two-inch touch display.

3. SkyBell HD Video doorbell.

The SkyBell HD for $199 is a smart doorbell that sends live video to your smartphone so you can see, hear and speak to the person at your door. With SkyBell, you can know when a package arrives, monitor your home while you're away, and see unwanted visitors at your doorstep. It's the best video doorbell available and a great gift for the parent, homeowner or senior on your list.

4. Apple Watch Series 2.

Apple raised the bar with the Apple Watch Series 2, adding built-in GPS and water-resistance up to 50 meters. The watch, which starts at $369, features a heart rate sensor, native activity tracker and the nicest display of any smartwatch.

5. Samsung Gear VR.

This 2016 tech gadget list would not be complete without a virtual reality headset. The Samsung Gear VR allows you to turn a Samsung Galaxy smartphone into a VR headset for $99 and enjoy the immersive world of virtual reality without the cost of a dedicated VR headset.

6. MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and Touch ID.

This latest version of the Macbook pro includes a dynamic Touch Bar that changes states to provide you with the shortcuts you need at that time. It's also thinner, lighter and more powerful than ever. Those features are added to a laptop that boasts great battery life, a beautiful display and efficient keyboard and trackpad. The laptop starts at $1,799.

7. DJI Phantom 4 drone.

Despite the hefty price tag of $1,199, the DJI Phantom 4 drone will put a smile on the face of any adventurer, photographer or videographer on your list. It can shoot 4K video and even capture slow-motion video in full HD format. It also has great battery life, allowing you to fly the drone up to 28 minutes.

8. Logitech Harmony Elite.

There are few things in a home that can't be connected to the Logitech Harmony Elite Wi-Fi remote. In addition to controlling your TV and game consoles, this remote can also control other smarthome products in your home -- making it the centerpiece of the connected home. The remote retails for $285.

9. Google Pixel and Pixel XL.

These all-new smartphones are the perfect gift for any Android user. These phones are unique from other Android options in that they are actually made by Google. This allows a deeper native experience with the Google Assistant and your Google account. You'll also enjoy an outstanding camera, a beautiful display and solid battery life. The phones have a cost of about $650.

10. Panasonic Lumix ZS100.

The Lumix ZS100 is a perfect option for a photographer who wants more than the camera on their phone, but less than a DSLR. It takes great photos and also offers 4k video capturing. The camera has a price tag of about $699.

11. Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The latest and greatest from Cupertino. These latest versions of the iPhone include an increase in processing power, a phenomenal camera and stereo speakers for the speakerphone. It's also waterproof -- which is great news for any parent that hands iPhone to a child. The phones start at $649.

12. Google Home.

The idea of a smart home is now a reality, and the Google Home is the latest entry into the voice-controlled assistant category. The Google Home takes a more stylish approach in their design and benefits from Google's extensive artificial intelligence experience. You can ask Google Home to play music, set timers, calculate conversions while you cook and control other smart home products -- all with your voice. Google Home is available for $129.

13. Sonos Play:5

A great option for the audiophile on your list, the Sonos Play:5 is a nice-looking speaker you can operate from a smartphone via Wi-Fi. It provides high-quality sound for its size and provides strong base performance. It has an iOS and Android app, and also connects with Pandora, Spotify and Amazon music accounts. The Sonos Play:5 retails for $469.

14. Microsoft Surface Book with Performance Base.

A beautiful and detachable display allows the Surface Book to act as a laptop and as a tablet. It's on the more expensive side of the spectrum, yet the versatility can be it a great option to buying a laptop and a separate tablet. The Surface Book starts at $2,399.

15. Microsoft Surface Studio.

This innovative and versatile Surface Studio workstation made waves when it was announced this year. The stunning 28-inch touchscreen reclines and pivots -- making it easy to use whether you're sitting down or standing up. It's powered by Windows 10 and has even made Apple users pay attention. The Surface Studio is available starting at $2,999.

16. Bose SoundSport Wireless.

The perfect option for the active person on your list. The Bose SoundSport Wireless headphones, available for $149, combine excellent sound quality, durability and comfort with the convenience of wire free connection over Bluetooth.

17. Biolite SolarPanel 5+.

We all need more power for our gadgets. The Biolite SolarPanel 5+ uses solar panels to charge internal batteries with the sun. Available for $79.95, It's a great option for outdoor activities, like camping, or as a backup power supply if your power goes out.

18. Fitbit Charge 2.

Fitness trackers have been a huge hit the last few years and Fitbit has led the way. In addition to counting your steps, the Fitbit Charge 2 has a heart rate monitor, interchangeable bands and can connect to your phone's GPS. The Fitbit starts at $149.95.

19. Acer Chromebook 14.

If you want a lightweight, portable and affordable laptop, take a look at the Acer Chromebook 14. While it may not have the horsepower of other laptops, it's a great option for browsing the Web, answering emails and other light computing tasks. It's available for $349.

20. Roku Streaming Stick.

This Roku USB gadget, available for $50, plugs into your TV and allows you to connect your TV to your online streaming service. You can connect to nearly every service available, including Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and YouTube. It's a great way to cut your cable bill and still enjoy the TV shows and movies you like.

21. UE Roll 2.

Want to listen to music while you're in the pool, on a picnic or at the beach? If yes, the UE Roll2, available for $99, is a durable speaker that sounds great and can go virtually anywhere.

22. Apple iPad Mini 4.

If you're in the market for a small (yet powerful) tablet, look no further than the Apple iPad Mini 4, which starts at $399. The upgrades came with some new features: a better camera, faster processor and a beautiful display. While it has a smaller screen, it can still handle split-screen apps.

23. Neato D3 Connected Robot Vacuum.

This wi-fi enabled robot vacuum will clean your floors and carpets without you lifting a finger. The Neato D3 scans and learns the room, automatically. It's perfect for normal wear and year, yet can't do the heavy cleaning of an upright vacuum cleaner. The vacuum is available for $400.

24. Sony PlayStation 4 Slim.

Starting at $299, the version of the popular Sony Playstations features a much slimmer profile. It still has the same features that have made it so popular: streaming video, Blu-ray player and exclusive games like Uncharted 4.

25. HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer.

The Sprocket is an ultra-portable photo printer that lets you print photos from your phone. This Bluetooth-enabled gadget works with iPhone and Android smartphones with the free app. This is a great gift for teens, college students and young adults. It retails for $130.